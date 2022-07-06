Kiwanis Club of Carlisle builds a distribution plan for 1,900 boxes of blueberries

The sticky notes may be low-tech, but the Kiwanis Club of Carlisle has the distribution of blueberries down to a science.

“The method we came up with during the pandemic actually works out pretty well,” Club Secretary Barrie Ann George said Wednesday. “It used to be that people got out of their cars and there were long lines.”

The social distancing protocols of COVID-19 forced organizers of the annual Carlisle Kiwanis Blueberry Sale to change the way they process boxes of fruit at the Project SHARE distribution location at 5 N. Orange St.

The club uses a “drive-up and then around” method where orders are confirmed at the welcome tent using a Google spreadsheet with live updates. “We can look up a person’s name,” George said. “We can see whether they are paid or unpaid.”

The number of boxes is written on a sticky note that is affixed to each vehicle before the customer is directed to drive around to the back of the building where the fruit is loaded.

“We’ve also moved distribution over a couple days and that has helped,” George said. “It’s pretty smooth.” The distribution continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for all customers with a last name that begins with M through Z.

This year, the club sold about 1,850 boxes of blueberries during its annual fundraiser that supports numerous projects that benefit children and youths in the Carlisle area.

“We ordered a little extra, so we have 1,900 boxes sitting over at Project SHARE,” George said. “There’s always somebody who forgets or wants an extra box. I have no doubt that all of them will be sold.”

The club is selling 10-pound boxes of blueberries from Whalen Farms in Shamong, New Jersey. The cost of each box, which is equivalent to 14 pints, is $33.

In recent years, the club has stayed consistent at around 2,000 boxes sold, raising about $20,000 annually. Dating back to 2003, the annual sale has seen some fluctuations brought on by more competition.

“We were actually the first club in the area to do a blueberry sale,” George said. “Many other clubs have picked up on the same idea. But it all goes for a good cause.”

The blueberry sale enables the club to continue its sponsorship of the “Learn 2 Read, Read 2 Learn” program which provides new books to elementary-age children in the Carlisle Area and South Middleton school districts.

In addition, the club underwrites the administrative costs of the Warm the Children program, which provided new winter clothing for over 350 children this year.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club also provides funds to youth programming at local nonprofits through their Community Grants. This year grants were awarded to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Camp Invention, Community CARES, Carlisle Summerfair, YWCA of Carlisle, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development, Employment Skills Center, and Junior Leadership Cumberland.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club has also recently announced the kick-off of its 100th anniversary celebration project to rebuild the Fort LeTort playground in the spring of 2023.