KCA Wealth Management in Camp Hill will host its fifth annual Wash Out Alzheimer's car wash fundraiser Thursday.

The fundraiser is in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the company's Camp Hill location at 3806 Market St., Suite 1. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month, and all proceeds from the car wash will go to the Alzheimer's Association for care, support and research.

“Roughly, 700,000 Pennsylvania residents are affected in some capacity by Alzheimer's, a debilitating disease that often robs individuals of their health, relationships and greatly impacts their families and caregivers,” said Brian Kennedy, founder and principal of KCA Wealth Management. “Our annual car wash has transformed into more than just a fundraiser – it’s turned into a fun, meaningful, community-building event we look forward to every year. With our community's tremendous support, we are helping fund research that advances health care and assistance for those afflicted, with the ultimate goal of finally eradicating this heartbreaking disease.”

Kennedy's Kitchen food truck will be on-site selling items including gourmet sandwiches, hot dogs, soups, pretzels, nachos and other concessions. The event will also feature a bake sale and other entertainment.

For individuals who are unable to attend but would like to donate, visit the association's website at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2023/TheLongestDay?pg=team&fr_id=16164&team_id=786573 by July 31 to contribute.