KCA Wealth Management to host car wash to benefit Alzheimer's Association

KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management's Camp Hill location is available at 3806 Market St., Camp Hill.

KCA Wealth Management in Camp Hill will host its fourth annual Wash Out Alzheimer's car wash fundraiser in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association.

The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the firm's Camp Hill location at 3806 Market St., Suite 1. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Association for care, support and research.

"Our annual car wash holds such a special place in our hearts," said Brian Kennedy, founder and principal of KCA Wealth Management, a holistic financial services business. "Each year, we've watched our community come together to support each other and the Alzheimer's Association's aggressive efforts toward putting an end to Alzheimer's and other debilitating dementias."

The event will also include a food truck from Kennedy's Kitchen, cold drinks and refreshments, as well as a bake sale and other community festivities.

