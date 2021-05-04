Joint stipulation indicates Placey's judicial discipline case will not go to trial

The Superior Court’s opinion cited questionable behavior and jurisprudence by Placey during the case, in which Placey began screaming and physically looming over Samento during his testimony, an event triggered by a misunderstanding about a reference to a salacious video of Samento’s ex-wife, according to the hearing transcript.

Placey abruptly ended the hearing and inexplicably did not schedule further testimony before rendering a decision that contained dubious legal reasoning, the Superior Court found.

In both the Sibert and Samento episodes, court transcripts indicate that Placey became enraged after believing that the other party had cut him off during conversation. Samento told the conduct board, as well as this newspaper, that he was afraid Placey was going to physically attack him, based on the judge’s movement.

Monday’s stipulation indicates this was not an isolated occurrence — in another case, according to the document, attorney Joanne Clough “thought that the judge was going to hit the testifying witness.”

The stipulation also outlines two further cases in which Placey’s anger derailed hearings, as well as a situation in which Placey became enraged at an attorney for not covering a case with which he was unfamiliar.