Jarrod Johnson named new President of UPMC Carlisle hospital

Jarrod Johnson has been named the new president of UPMC Carlisle, UPMC announced Monday.
A 25-year veteran in the health care field, Johnson succeeds Lou Baverso, who continues to serve as the chief operating officer of UPMC Pinnacle and as president of the central region with oversight over UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg and West Shore hospitals.
“Jarrod’s experience with service line leadership and his strategic vision for growing clinical programs will provide a smooth transition and ensure a bright future for UPMC Carlisle,” Philip Guarneschelli, president of the UPMC Pinnacle, said in a news release.
Most recently, Johnson served as chief operating officer of the John H. Stroger Hospital, the flagship campus of the Cook County Health and Hospital System in Chicago, according to the news release. Before joining CCHHS, he was senior vice president of operations with the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Prior to that, Johnson spent 18 years overseeing multiple clinical service lines and ancillary departments and directing ambulatory clinics for several health systems.
“I believe in the value and positive impact of servant leadership and relationship building and look forward to working with the strong teams at UPMC,” Johnson said. “Together, we are fully committed to patient-centered care and providing an outstanding experience for our patients and staff.”
A New Jersey native, Johnson attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem where he played football. After graduation, he played professionally for four years in the NFL and Canadian Football League. He completed his MBA with a concentration in health care administration from Howard University.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.