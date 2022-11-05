 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Nation

It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

  • 0

Every autumn we fall back one hour, and every spring we move the clock forward one hour. We look back on the history of daylight saving time and how it got started.

WASHINGTON — A transition is coming across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.

Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

US-Fall Back

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.

People are also reading…

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The history of daylight saving

The history of daylight saving

Every autumn we fall back one hour, and every spring we move the clock forward one hour. We look back on the history of daylight saving time a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News