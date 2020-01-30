‘It’s a different game’: Jeff Lebo goes pro after hiatus from coaching

“Last year they won the state championship at Greenfield, which was a goal that they had,” Lebo told Bonesville.net. “They didn’t win it the year before with Coby White, so they were pretty driven.”

“He’s gotten better. He’s gotten stronger," Lebo said in the Bonesville.net article. "He’s a guy who at the end of his career is going to be close to 2,000 points probably ... at Rose and then at Greenfield. He’s hoping that he gets that second state championship. We’ll see what happens with the basketball. Right now, he’s still got to finish up this year.”

Lebo and his wife, Melissa, also have two daughters — Addison, 25, and Mills, 22. Addison graduated from Auburn and Mills currently attends the university.

But Lebo still missed three things about coaching — interacting with the players, collaborating with coaches and staff, and being part of a team.

“I’ve been part of a team my whole life,” he said.

One thing he didn’t particularly miss, however, was the amount of time dedicated to recruiting and administrative tasks at the college level.

“As a college coach, it’s like 20% basketball, 80% doing this other stuff,” he said.