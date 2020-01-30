‘It’s a different game’: Jeff Lebo goes pro after hiatus from coaching

Few people have spent more time around basketball than Jeff Lebo, from his time as a player bringing home a state championship to Carlisle High School, then competing at the University of North Carolina (where he graduated with a business degree and was an Academic All-American), to stints as head coach of Auburn and East Carolina universities.
A majority of that experience, however, is at the collegiate level.
Now, for the second time in his life, Lebo is going pro. He became assistant coach in September for the Greensboro (North Carolina) Swarm of the NBA’s developmental G League.
“The rules of the game are different, the speed of the game is different,” Lebo said. “It’s a different game.”
For the most part, however, it’s a change Lebo likes — and he’s excited to be back on the sidelines once more.
Dave and Jeff Lebo have rarely been far apart.
Hiatus from coaching
Lebo, a 1985 Carlisle High School grad, stepped down as head coach at East Carolina University in November 2017 after coaching for nearly 20 seasons at four universities.
He said then he wanted more time to watch his son, Creighton, play. Creighton, who played with Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White at Rose High in Greenville the previous two years, is now a high school senior at Greenfield School in Wilson, North Carolina, about 124 miles east of Greensboro.
“Last year they won the state championship at Greenfield, which was a goal that they had,” Lebo told Bonesville.net. “They didn’t win it the year before with Coby White, so they were pretty driven.”
“He’s gotten better. He’s gotten stronger," Lebo said in the Bonesville.net article. "He’s a guy who at the end of his career is going to be close to 2,000 points probably ... at Rose and then at Greenfield. He’s hoping that he gets that second state championship. We’ll see what happens with the basketball. Right now, he’s still got to finish up this year.”
Lebo and his wife, Melissa, also have two daughters — Addison, 25, and Mills, 22. Addison graduated from Auburn and Mills currently attends the university.
But Lebo still missed three things about coaching — interacting with the players, collaborating with coaches and staff, and being part of a team.
“I’ve been part of a team my whole life,” he said.
One thing he didn’t particularly miss, however, was the amount of time dedicated to recruiting and administrative tasks at the college level.
“As a college coach, it’s like 20% basketball, 80% doing this other stuff,” he said.
This summer, though, Greensboro Swarm Head Coach Joe Wolf — a friend and former teammate of Lebo’s at North Carolina — came to him with an offer he couldn’t refuse: an opportunity to coach at the professional level.
Now, Lebo can focus on the sport he loves.
“They’re professionals, so you’re not worried about recruiting anybody, (making sure they are) going to class, so it’s all basketball,” he said.
The G League
While the G League isn’t the pinnacle of professional basketball, some of the players earn stints with the Charlotte Hornets, the Swarm’s NBA affiliate. Even those who don’t make it to the NBA are fast, smart, athletic and skilled, Lebo said. The team plays a 50-game schedule, with stops in places like Philadelphia, Erie, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
“I always knew they were good, but I didn’t know how good,” he said. “(It) is a very high level of basketball.”
Lebo serves as an assistant to the head coach, helping Wolf plan practices and prepare for games. He also works directly with the players and aids their development.
His NBA playing career was short-lived, lasting just part of the 1989-90 season with the San Antonio Spurs. Still, he draws on that experience to help him communicate with the young players in the G League.
“They know that you have kind of walked in their shoes before,” he said.
No future plans
The Greensboro Swarm position is just one more chapter in Lebo’s basketball history.
He became a local legend in Carlisle while leading the Thundering Herd on several playoff runs, culminating in a state championship during his senior year in 1985 with freshman teammate Billy Owens. Lebo also earned McDonald’s All-American honors that year.
His success continued in college under legendary former North Carolina head coach Dean Smith. After the short stint in the NBA, Lebo worked several assistant coaching positions at the college level.
He then served as head coach of Tennessee Technological University (1998-2002), the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2002-04), Auburn University (2004-10) and East Carolina University (2010-18).
Now, he said, he’s happy to be at a point in his life where he doesn’t have long-term plans. Instead, he’s enjoying each day on the sidelines for the Greensboro Swarm.
“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “It’s been fun.”
“As I’ve said before, I wanted to pivot away and do something different," he told Bonesville.net. "I wanted to watch my son play, which I had missed so many games. I got a chance to watch him play, probably 60-some games.
“I get a chance, with some flexibility now with this job, to see him play about as much as I did before. But I get a chance to see him play."
