Investigation into October crash at Carlisle Airport continues

An October airplane crash at the Carlisle Airport remains under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board lists the investigation as "in work" with a preliminary report posted that includes few details on the crash.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said there is not an estimated completion date for the investigation, but that most nonfatal general aviation accident investigations are completed in three to 12 months.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The small plane crashed into a wooded area north of the airport in South Middleton Township.

Though an initial statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said there were "serious" injuries, the NTSB report lists minor injuries for the pilot and one passenger on board.

In that initial statement, the FAA said a single-engine Aero Bristell crashed into trees 500 feet north of the airport’s Runway 28 with two people aboard.

The plane, a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft, was build in 2019 and is registered to a name and address in Carlisle Borough, according to FAA records.