Investigation begins into plane crash Sunday at Carlisle Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration and State Police have begun an investigation into the plane crash at Carlisle Airport Sunday that sent two people to the hospital.

The FAA said the single-engine Aero Bristell crashed into the trees about 500 feet north of the airport around 2:29 p.m. The fixed-wing single engine plan is registered to a Carlisle man and was built in 2019, according to FAA records.

Two people were transported to the hospital via Life Lion Sunday afternoon, according to Ron Hamilton, emergency services administrator for South Middleton Township. The FAA lists the injuries types as serious on the preliminary accident and incident report.

Authorities have not yet confirmed who was in the plane or the severity of their injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mustapha Mouhacht, a neighbor who lives near the airport, told ABC27 News he heard a loud sound and was the first at the scene.

“I just started running over there,” said Mouhacht. “When I got there, I found two people inside. I saw two people injured, their faces with blood coming out. So I talked to them to try to open the door inside.”

Mouhacht says there wasn’t smoke, so he was able to get directly to the plane.