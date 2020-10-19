Investigation begins into plane crash Sunday at Carlisle Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration and State Police have begun an investigation into the plane crash at Carlisle Airport Sunday that sent two people to the hospital.
The FAA said the single-engine Aero Bristell crashed into the trees about 500 feet north of the airport around 2:29 p.m. The fixed-wing single engine plan is registered to a Carlisle man and was built in 2019, according to FAA records.
Two people were transported to the hospital via Life Lion Sunday afternoon, according to Ron Hamilton, emergency services administrator for South Middleton Township. The FAA lists the injuries types as serious on the preliminary accident and incident report.
Authorities have not yet confirmed who was in the plane or the severity of their injuries.
Mustapha Mouhacht, a neighbor who lives near the airport, told ABC27 News he heard a loud sound and was the first at the scene.
“I just started running over there,” said Mouhacht. “When I got there, I found two people inside. I saw two people injured, their faces with blood coming out. So I talked to them to try to open the door inside.”
Mouhacht says there wasn’t smoke, so he was able to get directly to the plane.
Reports from the scene indicated the plane was nose down off the runway in the wooded section of the airport. Union Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Matt Hinken, who had command of the scene, said the crash is still under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Hinken said the crash was reported both to NTSB and FAA.
One Life Lion helicopter was already at Carlisle Airport and transported one person. Hinken said another Life Lion helicopter was called in from another station, and that arrived shortly after the other’s departure to transport the second injured person.
