Introducing the 2022 Best of Cumberland County

The newly redesigned Best Of Contest did not disappoint in its 21st year of celebrating all things Cumberland County. With a new look, logo, nomination phase and a voting process to highlight the program, the community showed up and the participation was bigger than ever…

…more than 4,250 registered voters

….more than 32,000 nominations made

…..and more than 87,600 votes cast!

That’s a 41% increase over 2021. A sincere thank you to all the readers who took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses! You rock and we couldn’t do this with you!

If you weren’t one of the many local readers who participated, I encourage you to venture out into our local communities and support the businesses highlighted on these pages. Try a new restaurant, visit a new salon or stop by that shop down the street. I bet you will be glad you did!

Now on to the winning businesses themselves. Within the pages of this special edition you will see the top three businesses in 153 various categories. The business with the most number of votes will be listed as the winner and next two businesses will be listed as favorites in alphabetical order.

Thank you to all the business in our community. Thank you for creating jobs for ourselves and our families. Thank you for providing the products and services we need. Thank you for servicing our homes, our cars and selves. You make it possible for us to stay sane and stay on top of our complicated and ever-changing lives.

— Kim Kamowski, President & Director of Local Sales and Marketing