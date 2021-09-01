 Skip to main content
Interactive map: Track flood-prone roads and road closures in Cumberland County during Wednesday's storm
Interactive map: Track flood-prone roads and road closures in Cumberland County during Wednesday's storm

South Middleton Township crews shut down the intersection of Lerew Road and Petersburg Road Aug. 30 after heavy rains caused low-lying areas to flood.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Sentinel gathered information from readers and municipalities to create a map of flood-prone roads in Cumberland County.

In the map below, the blue markers show flood-prone roads. 

If you have a road you'd like to add, fill out the form at this link: forms.gle/KYVCdK8aEiAX5Tjz9.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

