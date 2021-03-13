 Skip to main content
Interactive: A timeline of COVID-19 in Cumberland County
Interactive: A timeline of COVID-19 in Cumberland County

Coronavirus By the Numbers

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2020. One week later, on March 13, three presumptive positives were found in Cumberland County.

That marked the start of a year in which change seemed to be the only constant. Walk back through the year from the first announcement that the virus had arrived in the county to the hope that the end is in sight in our interactive timeline.

Interactive timeline: COVID-19 in Cumberland County

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

