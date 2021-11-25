Inspire: Nonprofit spotlight - opportunities to volunteer

For our November edition of Inspire we have changed our focus slightly. Typically we highlight individuals from the area who “Inspire” the community through their work, leadership and volunteerism.

However, for this edition, we want to shine the spotlight on the many nonprofits in Cumberland County.

As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 it is more important than ever to highlight the amazing work of our area nonprofits and list how the community can help them accomplish their goals.

Nonprofits used an online form to submit their details listed in the profiles throughout this edition of Inspire, including opportunities to volunteer and for donations to each of their missions. Those missions stay a vital part of what makes sense of community in Cumberland County a strength during times like this pandemic.

If you feel a greater need to step up and offer a helping hand, you can find various opportunities listed within these pages as well as the contact information to reach out and say, simply, “I want to help.”

AAUW Carlisle

Leadership: Kathleen Gorak, President

carlisle-pa.aauw.net Volunteer opportunities: Join with AAUW Carlisle members as we promote societal change through non-partisan advocacy on issues impacting women and girls, including Education, Gender Pay Equity, Title IX, STEM, Economic Security, and Get Out The Vote. AAUW members engage with our organization in a variety of ways, from collaborating with other organizations in Cumberland County in promoting policy agendas to community education through engaging with experts and community leaders. We learn about equity issues in our own community through content-rich monthly meetings, and socialize through attending interest group activities such as Book Club, Breakfast Club, Cultural Outings, and Dining Out.

AAUW makes sure that nothing stands in the way of women and girls achieving what they want in life, and we couldn’t do it without the passionate community of women — and men — who bring our mission to life across the country. From equal pay to increasing opportunities for women in STEM to expanding women’s leadership, we’re at the forefront of making change happen. You can support the AAUW by becoming a member (visit carlisle-pa.aauw.net) or by donating to our scholarship fund (AAUW Carlisle, PO Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013), which awards scholarships to Cumberland County women college students. Mission: The mission of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Officially founded in 1881, the non-profit organization has a nationwide network of 170,000 members and supporters,1,000 local branches,and 800 college and university partners. AAUW is one of the world's largest sources of funding exclusively for women who have graduated from college, annually providing $3.5 to $4 million in fellowships, grants, and awards for women and for community action projects. The AAUW Foundation also funds pioneering research on women, girls and education. AAUW sponsors grassroots and advocacy efforts, research, and Campus Action Projects and other educational programs in conjunction with its ongoing programmatic theme, Education as the Gateway to Women's Economic Security. Local chapters frequently host speakers who highlight a variety of topics related to women.

Army Heritage Center Foundation

Leadership: Mike Perry, Executive Director

www.armyheritage.org Volunteer opportunities: Volunteer opportunities with the Foundation include supporting National History Day in PA programs, special events, Veteran Cafe (outreach events). Anyone with video and audio editing skills would be helpful.

Cash, stocks and bonds; IRA minimum distributions; legacy gifts as a component of estate plans; military history books. Call to discuss possible donation of soldier mementos and manuscript (personal papers). Mission: To support the development and expansion of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) and its programs and to sustain and enhance the Center’s and the Foundation’s ability to inform and educate the American public on contributions by Soldiers and the U.S. Army to our nation’s history.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

Leadership: Amy Rote, President & CEO

capbigs.org Volunteer opportunities: Every child deserves a chance to see their potential realized. Join us! Volunteer as a mentor and defend that potential, changing lives and futures today and forever. Register to be a Big Brother or Sister at CAPBIGS.ORG to provide friendship and emotional support for a child in need of connection. We are matching Bigs and Littles virtually and we provide safety guidelines for Bigs and Littles that decide to connect in person. Other opportunities include event volunteers, committee and advisory roles and program advocates. Email info@capbigs.org to share how you would like to support our one-to-one youth mentoring matches.

Strengthen the community safety net for Littles and their families. Donate at CAPBIGS.ORG or mail your check to our listed address. On the website, our newest donation option is our Emergency Fund that was created to assist families or mentors with emergency one-time needs. You may also donate through a donor advised fund, TFEC, United Way or a corporate matching gift. Companies may make corporate donations, sponsor an event or donate through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC). Donate now to create friendships that cross rivers, neighborhoods, and demographics to bring hope and resources when they are needed most. Mission: Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We connect kids (Littles) with caring mentors (Bigs) who inspire youth to explore and embrace their dreams, even when it’s difficult. Littles in our program often face societal barriers, opportunity gaps and adversities including poverty and identity-based discrimination in their communities. For many, their time with their Big is an opportunity to face these barriers together to build confidence and resilience through a positive relationship.

Bosler Memorial Library

Leadership: Jeffrey Swope

www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/BOS Volunteer opportunities: Bosler welcomes volunteers to assist with shelving books, pulling holds, assisting with programs, and general cleaning and building maintenance tasks. Interested volunteers can also contact our Community Relations Department at (717) 243-4642 ext. 3224. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Support Bosler Memorial Library’s annual operations with a financial gift sent to Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. You can donate online with your credit card or become a monthly donor via PayPal at www.boslerlibrary.org. You can also donate new books to the library collection in someone’s honor or memory or donate used books to be sold by the Bookery. You can “Name a Day at Bosler” to honor a loved one while supporting library services at https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/BOS_Name_A_Day. Mission: Empowering lifelong learning.

Carlisle Area Family Life Center

Leadership: Jackie Phillips, executive director

www.carlisleareafamilylifecenter.org Volunteer opportunities: We love our volunteers. We currently have 20-30 women volunteering as friendship counselors, who work with our clients. There are also limited opportunities for volunteers to help sort clothing and other baby items. We also appreciate individuals and organizations sponsoring diaper and formula collections, baby showers and "fill the baby bottle" coin collections for the center.

We can always use diapers, wipes and formula. We also appreciate gently used baby equipment and supplies (however, we can not take car seats or drop-side cribs). Mission: Our mission is to protect the unborn through emotional, material and educational support of women and families.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center

Leadership: Rebecca Richeson

CarlisleArts.org Volunteer opportunities: CALC volunteers opportunities include gallery assistants, opening receptions assistants, and summer camp assistants. CALC also relies on volunteers for building maintenance and painting, and occasional projects.

CALC is grateful to all of our donors; donors make it possible for CALC to offer scholarships and free programs, powerful exhibits, and to bring meaningful installations to our entire community. Donations can be mailed to: 38 W. Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 or at CarlisleArts.org Mission: Carlisle Arts Learning Center inspires individual growth and community engagement through the arts.

Carlisle Family YMCA

Leadership: Marcia Drozdowski, CEO; Rob Frey, Board President

www.carlislefamilyymca.org Volunteer opportunities: We have a variety of volunteer opportunities, from youth sports to fundraising. For more information go to https://carlislefamilyymca.org/volunteer-opportunities/

The Tree of Lights is an annual community-wide fundraising project. We invite you to participate by purchasing a light that will be placed on the tree in front of the Carlisle Family YMCA. This campaign is an essential component of the YMCA's annual fundraising mission, and it helps us to offer important programming like summer camp, child care, swimming lessons and youth sports at affordable rates. Each light you place on our tree to honor or remember a loved one will allow us to continue to help provide valuable services to our community. https://carlisle.recliquecore.com/donate/campaign/20016/ Mission: The Carlisle Family YMCA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, charitable community-service organization. The mission of the Y is to promote personal growth, enhance family values, and provide community service through programs available to all, regardless of faith, age, sex, gender, race or social condition. Since 1859, the Carlisle Family YMCA has been a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening our community through our three areas of focus: youth development — nurturing the potential of every child & teen; healthy living — improving the nation’s health and well-being; and social responsibility — giving back and providing support to our neighbors. Y membership opens the door for youth, families and seniors to a great variety of physical, recreational, wellness and social activities through our fitness center, gymnasium, swimming pool and handball courts. Additionally, our key program areas include wellness, summer camps, childcare, youth/teen programs, youth/teen sports, aquatic activities and education, family programs, adult activities and special events.

Carlisle Kiwanis Club

Leadership: Current president, Michael Cornfield

CarlisleKiwanis.org Volunteer opportunities: Our club will need 100's of volunteers the week of Oct. 10, 2022, for our community build project to replace the playground Fort Letort at Letort Park. This is a very large project and our club is going to need the support of our community. We will need both skilled and unskilled labor for this project and we will have a signup sheet for volunteers on our website.

The replacement of the playground Fort Letort at Letort Park is estimated to cost $750,000 and the Kiwanis Club of Carlisle is going to lead the fundraising effort for this project. Our club will be seeking both monetary donations and volunteers for this project. Please make checks payable to "Kiwanis Foundation" and include "Fort Letort" in the memo line. All donations are tax deductible and will provide children in our community with a new and safe playground that is estimated to last 40 to 50 years. Mission: The Carlisle Kiwanis Club is a service organization and registered 501(c)(3) made up of caring individuals from the Carlisle community. Our mission is to provide service to the Carlisle community with a special emphasis on the needs of children and youth. The Carlisle Kiwanis Club provides the opportunity for people of all ages to work together on a variety of community service projects.

Carlisle Truck Stop Ministry

Leadership: We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by a board of directors

www.carlisletruckstopministry.org Volunteer opportunities: We will be collecting and distributing cookies to truck drivers, trucking terminals, truck stop employees, travelers, local motels and businesses in the greater Carlisle area as part of our annual Cookie Drive during the weeks of Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, 13 and 20. We are looking for volunteers to help with this. You can also bake and bag cookies as a family or neighborhood service project for distribution. Check out our website or call one of our chaplains at 717-385-7932 for more details.

Monetary donations can be made through our website using a credit card or PayPal, or you can send a check to Carlisle Truck Ministry Inc., P.O. Box 851, Carlisle, PA 17013-0851. All donations go directly toward day-to-day operation of the ministry. Mission: Our mission is to provide assistance to individuals who work at, or use, the truck stops and terminals in the greater Carlisle area. This assistance includes, but is not limited to: Listening, comfort, counsel, spiritual guidance and a reminder of God’s love. Transportation, meals, limited lodging and financial aid, along with introductions to local support agencies. This assistance is provided without regard to gender, race, religion or economic status. Our purpose is to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ through meeting the emergency and spiritual needs of truckers and travelers.

Charles Bruce Foundation

https://charlesbrucefoundation.square.site Volunteer opportunities: We do several events per year that require volunteers. We look for musicians, writers and artists to support and promote. We need tech support to maintain a website. We have an upcoming event and need readers to read aloud.

https://charlesbrucefoundation.square.site Mission: We support the arts. We provide some direct assistance to writers, artists, musicians and other creative folks.

Community CARES

Leadership: Beth Kempf

www.morethanshelter.org Volunteer opportunities: General office duties, chaperone overnight shelter, help with events, have a special skill to share, be a mentor, help sort and log donations, help to keep the center clean and orderly, make a meal for the residents, be a handy-man.

Our website lists our daily needs and other items of note. These will change as the seasons change. Monetary donations can be made by check and mailed or brought into the 50 W. Penn St., Carlisle, center; or you donate online through our website. Donate your car; check out our Amazon wish list. Mission: Serving and strengthening the community by providing emergency shelter, resources, and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. We collaborate with community organizations to address the unique needs of those experiencing homelessness, help equip individuals and families to build independent, healthy and stable lives, through emergency shelters and supportive programming. CARES strives to be an agent of change to end homelessness.

Craighead House

Leadership: Board of directors

craigheadhouse.org Volunteer opportunities: Craighead House is always looking for volunteers who are interested in local history and willing to help educate the community on the many aspects of nature, the environment, and the Craighead legacy. We welcome volunteers to help set up and tear down events, assist speakers and visitors, and even offer suggestions on topics and speakers. In particular, we are looking for a volunteer with social media experience who can assist us with our Facebook page and other media sites. Please email us at info@CraigheadHouse.org

Please visit our website at craigheadhouse.org for ways to donate to our educational programs, gardens, and the Craighead House general fund. You can also reach us directly by emailing info@CraigheadHouse.org Mission: Craighead House, located along the beautiful Yellow Breeches Creek between Carlisle and Boiling Springs, focuses on educational programs about nature, the environment, literature, and the ideals of the famous Craighead family of naturalists and authors. Fun, hands-on programs for all ages are offered, including programs for children such as making bamboo fishing poles and fishing in the creek, making crafts out of nature’s bounty, and learning about the famous Newbery-winning children’s book author, Jean Craighead George. Programs for adults include fly-fishing demonstrations, garden talks, a spring plant exchange, and discussions on local history and the environment. This year Craighead House also hosted its first bluegrass concert, Bluegrass on the Breeches. Once renovations are complete, the 1886 Victorian home will house the Craighead family museum, office spaces, and community rooms for meetings and events.

Cumberland Valley Rail Trail

Leadership: Jim Mader

cvrtc.org Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are welcomed, both in the Carlisle area at the mile of trail at Allen Road and on the main trail between Shippensburg and Greenhill Road east of Newville. Volunteers generally help us maintain the trail.

We ask trail users to consider joining the trail. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. We fund our major projects like the "soon to commence" resurfacing of the trail through grants. We still need income to support regular trail maintenance. Trail supporters can donate and join the Rail Trail at our website, www.cvrtc.org. Mission: CVRTC is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, charitable corporation dedicated to conservation, historic preservation, recreation and alternative transportation in the Cumberland Valley of Pennsylvania through the development of multi-use trails along former railroad corridors and other areas.

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

Leadership: Sonya Browne, Executive Director

dvscp.org Volunteer opportunities: Indirect service volunteer opportunities include staffing information booths at community fairs, festivals and other events. Serving on special events committees, such as our Sunflower Gala committee. Supporting the work of the DVSCP Board of Directors by serving on a committee. Direct Service Volunteer Opportunities include staffing the 24-hour hotline. This includes providing peer support, safety planning and scheduling appointments with DVSCP staff. Direct service volunteers must participate in a comprehensive 40-hour volunteer training program and have the following current background clearances: FBI Fingerprint check, PA Child Abuse Clearance and PA Criminal Record Check.

Please consider a monetary contribution to help provide safe shelter and free quality services to victims of domestic violence. See our website at www.dvscp.org for our wish list of items needed for the shelter. Donors are asked to call the agency before making any wish list donations. Mission: DVSCP supports the empowerment of those who are experiencing domestic violence through the provision of direct services and the promotion of nonviolence through social and systems change.

Downtown Carlisle Association

Leadership: Glenn White, executive director

www.lovecarlisle.com Volunteer opportunities: The Downtown Carlisle Association's programs are derived from small business needs and stakeholder initiatives to keep Carlisle's economy resilient and thriving. Volunteer your time and talents with promotions, beautification, social media, marketing, clerical, event production and more.

Each year the Downtown Carlisle Association's annual appeal, the Friends Campaign, seeks donations for downtown beautification, family festivals, promotions, revitalization, and historic preservation. Mission: The Downtown Carlisle Association’s mission and programs are solely crafted and dedicated to the implementation of various aspects of the Borough of Carlisle’s Comprehensive Plan and other revitalization studies, along with the observed need of downtown business owners and stakeholders. With oversight from a community-based volunteer board of directors, regional liaisons, volunteers, and borough leadership, the DCA provides an array of programs dedicated to achieving the common goals of Carlisle, using the managerial structure provided through the National Historic Trust’s 5-point Main Street Approach.

Drew Michael Taylor Foundation

Leadership: Co-founders - Randy and Marcie Taylor and DMTF Board of Directors

www.drewmichaeltaylor.org Volunteer Opportunities: Volunteers are appreciated at fundraising events, and those with proper clearances, are needed to assist with children's grief programs/workshops.

Donations can be made online through the donation button on the www.drewmichaeltaylor.org website or by mail to DMTF, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA 17257 Mission: The mission of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is to provide grief education and support for children, teens and adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. We do this by providing no-cost peer-led grief support programs, community workshops, and a grief and loss lending library at the Drew's Hope Grief Center in Shippensburg.

Employment Skills Center

Leadership: Mindy Tremblay

www.employmentskillscenter.org Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are needed in the following roles: classroom aides, one-on-one tutors, and fundraising event assistance.

Donors can support literacy in our community through individual and corporate donations, sponsorships, and participation in fundraising events. All contributions go directly to programs and services provided by Employment Skills Center. Donations can be made via check or through our website at https://employmentskillscenter.org/donate/donate-now/. Mission: Helping people achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training.

GivingTools

Leadership: Jason N. Smith

www.givingtools.com Volunteer Opportunities: NA

Our locally-based service enables nonprofits to receive donations online. We help hundreds of nonprofits throughout the country. Mission: To reduce the expense nonprofits pay to receive gifts from their supporters.

Keystone Capital Barbershop Chorus

Leadership: President Donald Myers

www.kccsing.com Volunteer opportunities: The Keystone Capital Chorus will hold an open house Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 421 Deerfield Road, Camp Hill, Pa., to give many in south-central Pennsylvania an opportunity to meet and hear the chorus. The chorus is also eager to discuss a major change in its membership qualifications – for the first time, the inclusion of women singers. With the International Barbershop Harmony Society expanding its musical reaches to include mixed choruses, mixed quartets, all-women choruses and quartets, and of course, all-men quartets and choruses

May be made to Keystone Capital Chorus, 501 (c) (3), Donald Myers, 31 Oakwood Drive, Palmyra, Pa. 17078 Mission: The mission of the Keystone Capital Chorus is to perpetuate the American art form of barbershop harmony, the barbershop quartet and to encourage vocal harmony and fellowship. To promote, encourage and educate its members, to perform for the diverse public, senior centers, high schools and service originations. To initiate, promote and participate in youth outreach programs and charitable organizations. The chapter activities shall be conducted without personal gain for its individual members and any profits or other inurnments to the chapter shall be used solely to promote the mission of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Mid-Atlantic District and the Keystone Capital Chorus.

Leadership Cumberland

Leadership: Nicole Deary

www.leadershipcumberland.org Volunteer opportunities: None at this time.

Books for adult and youth leadership classes: Strengths Finder 2.0 from Gallup; The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens by Sean Covey; Giant gift cards for food/beverages on class days Mission: Leadership Cumberland aims to develop, promote, and inspire community leadership skills and encourage a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cumberland County.

Maranatha-Carlisle

Leadership: Michael Landis, executive director

www.maranatha-carlisle.org Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are vital to our organization and we aim to incorporate volunteers’ areas of expertise, interest, and time commitment with volunteer opportunities at Maranatha-Carlisle. Volunteers are needed to help with event planning and outreach, and to assist account managers with general clerical work. Opportunities are also available to assist with financial literacy classes and to serve on committees charged with guiding the organization. Please call Maranatha-Carlisle at 717-258-1000 to discuss your volunteer interests.

Donations to Maranatha-Carlisle are used to provide financial guidance services to struggling families and individuals and to provide financial education classes to area nonprofits and community organizations (32% of our clients are charitable clients and pay no fee for our services). Donors can support one charitable client per month by becoming an Angel Club Member, make a one-time donation, or plan a legacy gift to support Maranatha-Carlisle in the future. Visit www.maranatha-carlisle.org/donate or call 717-258-1000 to discuss your gift. Mission: Maranatha-Carlisle is a community based nonprofit offering financial guidance and bill payment services to struggling families and individuals. Through education and support we help clients live within their means to reduce financial stress and improve their quality of life. We also work with area churches, nonprofits and social service agencies to serve the most vulnerable in our community and can serve as a representative payee for individuals receiving Social Security benefits. Maranatha-Carlisle has been serving area residents since 2003 and is a proud nonprofit partner of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and the Partnership for Better Health.

Meals on Wheels of Carlisle

Leadership: Stephanie Ollestad, coordinator

www.facebook.com/carlislemealsonwheels Volunteer opportunities: Meals on Wheels of Carlisle is currently looking for permanent and substitute delivery drivers. Volunteers must be 18+, they must have a valid drivers license and they must have access to a legal vehicle. We do require State Police background checks. Delivery is conducted Monday-Friday, including all holidays. Pick-up is at Forest Park between 10:15 and 10:30. Delivery is limited inside the Carlisle Borough. Each route takes less than an hour. You are asked to deliver one route per week. Contact Stephanie Ollestad (717) 245-0707 or ollestad42@yahoo.com

Meals on Wheels receives no federal, state or local funding. We rely solely on private donations. Donations can be mailed to Meals on Wheels; 42 Bellaire Ave.; Carlisle, PA 17013 Mission: Meals on Wheels is the largest national organization addressing senior isolation and hunger. Our volunteers deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

New Digs Ministry

Leadership: Ginny Jones

newdigsministry.org Volunteer opportunities: Truck driver, people to pick up furniture, people to help with taking our furniture on the doc for clients to pick up, help sort and pick out items for clients in the kitchen and linen areas and furniture.

Household items can be put in the large box outside of Mission Central (where New Digs is located) every weekday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Furniture may be donated every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mission: We are committed to help those in need by supplying gently used furniture and household items.

Partnership for Better Health

Leadership: Becca Raley, executive director; board chair, Chris Farrands, CPA; vice chair, Win Cleland, PhD; treasurer, Stephen Bartoli, CIMA; secretary, Trish Niemitz, RN; Lakshmi Polavarapu, MD; 15 member board of trustees

www.ForBetterHealthPA.org Volunteer opportunities: Our work is made possible by the dedication of board and committee volunteers who represent our community. As we strive to ensure that everyone has the chance to live a healthy life, the Partnership for Better Health seeks to increase volunteer diversity to reflect the varied experiences and demographic makeup of our community. Including many voices and perspectives in community decision making is essential to our collective ability to address complex health issues. We welcome hearing from you.

We continually strive to identify community needs that are not currently being met and spearhead initiatives to fill critical gaps. This year, gifts to the Partnership are helping to expand our annual Match Madness campaign in support of over 50 local nonprofits. Contributions may be made by mail or online at www.ForBetterHealthPA.org. Our staff also welcome opportunities to discuss planned giving options. Community generosity brings our mission to life. We are making a difference, together. Mission: The Partnership for Better Health is a community foundation that works collaboratively with organizations throughout the region to increase health equity, advocate for the common good and ensure that everyone has what they need for good health, toward making our communities among the healthiest in the nation. Our mission is to champion and invest in ideas, initiatives and collaborations to improve health. The partnership was formed in 2001 from the sale of the Carlisle Hospital. Each year, we distribute nearly $2 million in grants throughout our service region, which includes central and western Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and greater Shippensburg.

Partnership for Career Development

Leadership: Lynda Morris, CEO

Pcd.caiu.org Volunteer opportunities: Help us align workforce needs with student career interests. Organizations/individuals are needed to host K-12 student/educator Career & Workforce Readiness programs, events, initiatives. Presenters, co-op, job shadows, videos. Contact us with any/all offerings. Info@crpcd.org

PCD is in need of your time, talent and programmatic/event/initiative support funding to help us reach thousands of students in eight south-central Pa. counties. Mission: Cultivating career connections for the workforce of the future.

PAW Packs Program

Leadership: Nine member board of directors

pawpacks.org Volunteer opportunities: Our nonprofit is run completely by volunteers. Packing teams from local churches assist with packing food and distributing it each Friday morning. Individuals who are interested in helping should contact us by email.

Support for our nonprofit comes mainly from monetary donations made by churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals. We also offer the opportunity to sponsor a child for a year through our sponsorship program. Food donations such as cereal, canned good and other shelf stable items are also accepted. Monetary donations are payable to PAW Packs Program and should be sent to the address above. Mission: The PAW Packs Program provides weekend meals to children in the Big Spring School District who are at risk for hunger. Included each weekend is milk, cereal, soup, fresh fruit, vegetables, frozen meat and sometimes eggs and cheese. Our focus is to provide enough food for the families to sit down together to eat at mealtime.

Peace Promise

Leadership: Susan Vigliano and Patty Seaman

www.peacepromise.org Volunteer opportunities: We have a variety of needs including outreach and help with events. The opportunities change frequently, but we have needs for all skill sets.

You can donate through our website at: www.peacepromise.org/get-involved/donate/ Mission: We assist in recovering hope and strengthening the lives of those impacted by sexual exploitation in our community. It is easy to read or watch a documentary about sex trafficking and become overwhelmed by the scope of the problem. It is huge. It is complex. And yet, it is very personal. It is one face. One woman. One name. One very specific set of circumstances that brought her to this place of exploitation. Despite the debilitating trauma, abuse, and addictions, there is hope. There is a community of women who will welcome her home and who long to see her restored and whole. This is the mission, vision, and motivation for the work of Peace Promise.

Pennsylvania Fly Fishing Museum Association

Leadership: Bill Skilton

paflyfishing.org Volunteer opportunities: Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Bill Skilton at usaflies@pa.net or at 717 386-8750.

Donations may be sent through our website, paflyfishing.org, or a check may be sent to PFFMA, PO Box 205, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 Mission: The PFFMA has established itself as the leading organization in the collection and preservation of the rich fly fishing heritage of Pennsylvania. The museum works with fly fishers, historians, and conservationists to collect materials and develops exhibits for the museum and presents programs that reflect all schools of the Pennsylvania fly fishing tradition. We have much to discover, much to preserve. The PFFMA is an all-volunteer organization and is a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) nonprofit association.

PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) International Chapter CG, Carlisle

Leadership: Marcey Whiteside, president

www.peointernational.org Volunteer opportunities: Assist with our fundraising events, help to obtain candidates for the scholarships, grants, loans, and awards given by PEO.

Donate funds to be allocated to the education projects for women. Contact Marcey Whiteside, president, for specific donation information. Email marcey866@aol.com Mission: PEO is a philanthropic organization to foster the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. All of the net proceeds from our fundraising is donated to the projects to help women complete their education goals.

Project SHARE

Leadership: Robert Weed, CEO

www.projectSHAREpa.org Volunteer opportunities: Project SHARE is committed to continuing our mission of providing access to healthy nutritious food to families who are struggling with food insecurity. We will continue to put the utmost priority on the health and safety of our clients, volunteers and staff members. Your help is now more critical than ever. All potential volunteers are directed to go to our website at projectSHAREpa.org and click through to "Volunteering."

Contributions may be made by check through the mail/in person, online at www.projectsharepa.org or by texting: SHARE to 44321. Securing contributions is critical to Project SHARE’s ability to operate and enhance vital programs and services for food insecure families of our community. Giving opportunities include: the sourcing and distribution of healthy food for monthly distributions, fresh nutritious food at Farmstand, Kids Nutrition Power Packs for weekend food, and resources for nutrition education opportunities. There’s also opportunities for individuals to plan their charitable support in a way that provides lasting impact through a bequest or other planned giving opportunities. Mission: “In response to God’s call to love one another, and bolstered by the spirit of generosity in volunteers, staff, clients, gleaning partners and donors, Project SHARE food pantry programs and partnerships meet the evolving needs of people on their journey to freedom from want.” Vision Statement: "Nourishing Our Community ... Awakening Hope!"

Reins of Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship

Leadership: Patience Groomes

www.reinsofrhythm.org Volunteer opportunities: Opportunities to work with youths in mentor positions, assist in lessons, fundraising and community events

All donations are tax exempt. Text to give option: Text GIVE2RoR to 44-321 and follow the link for multiple giving options. Mission: Reins of Rhythm's volunteer-run organization has a mission of providing a fun and educational experience through the use of horses in an inclusive environment. We provide lessons for both able bodied riders and riders with special needs. We hold events that encourage riders with special needs and riders who are able bodied to participate together. Riders are educated in all areas of horsemanship as appropriate to help develop a complete equestrian education: our focus is always on abilities. Not only are riding skills learned, but also training and handling skills, care of the horse, as well as proper care and use of riding equipment. Text "GIVE2ROR" to 44-321 to give a donation.

Sadler Health Center

Leadership: Manal El Harrak, MBA

www.sadlerhealth.org Volunteer Opportunities: Sadler Health Center welcomes volunteer support from interested community members. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact us at 717-960-4322 or email us at hr@sadlerhealth.org.

Donations ensure that Sadler Health Center can continue to provide broad access to affordable, quality health care, without regard to our patients' ability to pay. We believe that a healthier tomorrow starts with better care and support today. We are committed to empowering our patients so that our community can be healthier for a lifetime. If you have questions about ways to give, please contact Laurel Spagnolo, Director of Development, at 717.960.4333. Mission: Our mission is to advance the health of our community by provide inclusive, high quality and compassionate care.

Safe Harbour

Leadership: Scott K. Shewell

SafeHarbour.org Volunteer opportunities: Volunteers are always welcome at Safe Harbour and there are many ways you can lend a helping hand to residents and staff. Child care supervision, sort and store donations, work projects, host collection drives, provide congregate meals for residents, and more.

Financial donations can be made in-person or by mail. Mail donations to Safe Harbour, 102 W. High St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or donations may also be securely made online (safeharbour.org) via PayPal using your credit card. Gift cards to purchase items or food for residents are also welcome, particularly during the holiday season. Product needs include: Sheets (full and twin sets), blankets, bath towels, wash cloths; personal care items for children, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, feminine hygiene products; nonperishable foods, microwavable meals, and shelf-stable foods. Mission: Safe Harbour provides a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our communities.

Samaritan Fellowship

Leadership: Kevin Lyttle, William Doll — co-chairs

www.samaritanfellowship.org Volunteer opportunities: We are an all-volunteer organization with many stewards coming from local churches and community organizations. We accept volunteers from anywhere in the community to help with our Saturday morning operations. Volunteers are needed to interview applicants to determine their true needs, acting as advocates for their requests. Volunteers also serve to work with applicants to complete their needs application. Help with Samaritan's database and other record-keeping tasks is also needed.

Financial donations can be made to Samaritan Fellowship at PO Box 495, Carlisle, PA 17013. We no longer accept donations of furniture or other materials. Mission: Our purpose is to carry out the Lord's command to help our neighbors who, through no fault of their own, have exhausted every other available means to obtain or maintain adequate shelter, utilities, food, clothing, medical care, or other services necessary for their lives and livelihoods. Our service area includes the Carlisle Area and South Middleton School Districts and Middlesex Township. Our stewards review applicant requests and any case history, examine alternative ways to address the situation and even look at other challenges the applicant may have. In many cases we do provide financial assistance directly to a landlord, utility, or other authorized recipient. Funds are not paid directly to the client. We also make referrals to other local governments and nonprofit organizations that may also provide assistance.

Spirit Empowered Ministries

Leadership: Ron and Sarah Mentzer, Brent and Ashley Saville

www.spirit-empowered.com Volunteer opportunities: Pomfret Street Outreach-Food Drive volunteers at 79 E. Pomfret St.; social media community liaison, video marketing/production assistant. Contact us if interested via web form at https://www.spirit-empowered.com/

Online giving link: https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1695969 or checks can be made to Spirit Empowered Ministries and mailed to our address. Mission: Spirit Empowered Ministries looks to serve the community through building relational bonds with ministry partners, seeking God in prayer, and equipping others to advance the Kingdom of Heaven. We are devoted to following the leadership of Holy Spirit and teaching others how to connect with God so they can follow his lead as well.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 477 - Carlisle

Leadership: Commander Rick Olson

http://www.facebook.com/CarlisleVFW477 Volunteer opportunities: Participation in our Operation Gratitude food drives to collect care packages for soldiers serving abroad; participation in VFW sponsored Red Cross Blood drives; participation in feeding the soldiers of our VFW adopted 1st of the 103rd Field Artillery Battalion on drill weekends; serving senior military veterans from six community senior homes at our Old Warrior Lunches; participation in the creation and delivery of veteran greeting cards for veteran residents of local senior homes; placement of flags and wreaths on community veterans’ graves; assistance in executing community Veterans and Memorial Day services; and volunteering for VFW community and veteran food drives.

Donation opportunities include financial assistance to our Veterans Relief Fund, used to cover needs of local veterans struggling to make ends meet, to include such things as assistance in covering rent, utilities, and food for their families; medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, blood pressure monitors, etc. for veterans and local citizens; food donations for various community and veteran targeted food drives; cost assistance for feeding senior veterans in our bimonthly Old Warrior Lunches for six senior homes in the community; and financial assistance for the periodic feeding of soldiers of the 1st of 103rd lunches on drill weekends. Mission: VFW Post 477’s mission is to provide selfless service to our local veterans, community and youth. In serving our veterans, we will strive to provide assistance to any veteran in need, whether it be financial, spiritual, medical or providing comfort and honors at the veteran’s burial site. We will also strive to assist the widows of our fallen comrades, to ensure that they understand and receive the veteran’s benefits to which they are entitled. In service to our community, we will partner with community leaders and service organizations to better understand and respond to both the volunteer and financial (donation) needs of the less fortunate and needy families in our collective community. In service to our youth, we will strive to engage with school scholastic and athletic leaders, JROTC programs, scouting organizations, and various student organizations to share veteran’s experiences and to help preserve patriotism in our community youth.

Voices of the Valley

Leadership: Steven Flom, president

www.voicesofthevalley.com Volunteer opportunities: N/A

PayPal details on our website. Mission: By performing representative choral literature from all the major periods at a high level of excellence, Voices of the Valley is dedicated to providing high quality musical experiences that will enrich and enhance the lives of both its listeners and our members.

YWCA of Carlisle and Cumberland County

Leadership: Maddie Young, executive director

ywcacarlisle.org Volunteer opportunities: Storytellers Literacy Program volunteers — 2021-22 school year; Club Cosmic STEM Program Volunteers, SA/RCS Hotline Volunteers

Online at https://ywcacarlisle.org/donate/ or send a check made out to YWCA Carlisle to: YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County 301 G Street Carlisle, PA 17013 Mission: YWCA Carlisle and Cumberland County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and girls and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

