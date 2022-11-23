Inspire: Nonprofit spotlight - opportunities to volunteer in the Midstate

Our November edition of Inspire shines the spotlight on the many nonprofits making an impact in Cumberland County.

This edition is an opportunity to highlight the amazing work of our area nonprofits and list how the community can help them accomplish their goals.

Nonprofits used an online form to submit their details listed in the profiles throughout this edition of Inspire, including opportunities to volunteer and for donations to each of their missions. Those missions play a vital part of what makes sense of community in Cumberland County.

If you feel a greater need to step up and offer a helping hand, you can find various opportunities listed within these pages as well as the contact information to reach out and say, simply, “I want to help.”

AAUW Carlisle

Leadership:

Kathleen Gorak, President

Email:

Address:

P.O. Box 815, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Join with AAUW Carlisle members as we promote societal change through non-partisan advocacy on issues impacting women and girls, including education, gender pay equity, Title IX, STEM, economic security, and voter registration. AAUW members engage with our organization in a variety of ways, from collaborating with other organizations in Cumberland County in promoting policy agendas to community education through engaging with experts and community leaders. We learn about equity issues in our own community through content rich monthly meetings, and socialize through attending interest group activities such as Book Group, Breakfast Club, cultural outings and Dining Out.

Donation options:

AAUW makes sure that nothing stands in the way of women and girls achieving what they want in life, and we couldn’t do it without a passionate community of women — and men — who bring our mission to life across the country. From pay equity to increasing opportunities for women in STEM to expanding women’s leadership, we’re at the forefront of making change happen. You can support the AAUW by becoming a member (visit Carlisle-pa.aauw.net) or by donating to our scholarship fund (AAUW Carlisle, PO Box 815, Carlisle PA 17013) which awards scholarships to Cumberland County women college students.

Mission:

AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

Leadership:

Amy Rote, President & CEO

Email:

Address:

1519 North Third St., Harrisburg, Pa., 17102

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Every child deserves a chance to see their potential realized. Join us! Volunteer as a mentor and defend that potential, changing lives and futures today and forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is seeking caring individuals to step up and volunteer. Will you become a friend and an advocate for a child’s future? Other opportunities include event volunteers, committee and advisory roles and program advo-cates. Email info@capbigs.org to share how you would like to support our one-to-one youth mentoring matches.

Donation options:

You can make a difference when you invest in the potential of youth. Make your gift today at CAPBIGS.ORG or mail your check to our listed address. You may also donate through a donor advised fund, TFEC, United Way or a corporate matching gift. To include BBBSCR in your planned giving, fund a student scholarship or host a fundraiser, contact us at info@capbigs.org. Companies may make corporate donations, fund a BBBSCR program, sponsor an event or donate through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC).

Mission:

Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We connect kids (Littles) with caring mentors (Bigs) who inspire youth to explore and embrace their dreams, even when it’s difficult. Littles in our program often face societal barriers, opportunity gaps and adversities including poverty and identity-based discrimination in their communities. For many, their time with their Big is an opportunity to face these barriers together to build confidence and resilience through a positive relationship.

Carlisle Family YMCA

Leadership:

Michele Holloway, CEO; Tom Ryan, Board President

Email:

Address:

311 S West St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

The Carlisle Family YMCA relies on the support of our community through both monetary donations and volunteer hours. Our volunteers coach sports teams, serve on the board, help with fundraising, or assist at special events like our annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Visit our website to find out more and to fill out a volunteer application.

Donation options:

The Tree of Lights campaign is an annual community-wide fundraising project which provides an opportunity to remember or honor loved ones by purchasing a light for the tree outside of the Y. All funds raised support the mission of the Carlisle Family YMCA. We also have a variety of program and event sponsorships available for local businesses. Contact Cate Mellen, Development Director, at 717-243-2525 or cmellen@carlislefamilyymca.org.

Mission:

To promote personal growth, enhance family values and provide community service through programs available to all. Our areas of focus are Youth Development, Healthy Living & Social Responsibility. We offer summer camps, child care, youth sports, swimming lessons, fitness classes and so much more. Since 1859, we’ve been in the heart of the community of Carlisle, accessible to all who want to grow stronger in spirit, mind and body. And we’re not going anywhere.

Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary

Leadership:

Juliana Masterson, President

Email:

Address:

361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17015

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

The Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary’s (CAHA) primary resource is its volunteer workforce. The Auxiliary Gift Shop, located on the first floor of UPMC Carlisle, is staffed entirely by volunteers. The Gift Shop sales support CAHA’s Scholarship Program and various health related organizations. We offer reasonably priced gift items, handcrafted holiday items and gift cards for all occasions. CAHA’s year round fundraising includes “theme” raffles, seasonal plant sales, clothing drives and food truck events for UPMC Carlisle staff and the Carlisle community. Please contact Denise Garman at 717-960-3359 for volunteer opportunities or visit our Facebook page to see who we are.

Donation options:

The Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary (CAHA) is a nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible. CAHA receives monies from private individuals, auxiliary members, grants and fundraisers. This support allows CAHA to assist local organizations serving the health care and wellness needs of infants, youth and the homeless in our community. To learn about donation opportunities please contact Denise Garman at 717-960-3359 or by email at CarlisleAHA@gmail.com

Mission:

The mission of the Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary (CAHA) is to raise funds and to provide volunteer services to promote health care and wellness in the greater Carlisle area. This has been our mission for over 100 years. CAHA supports efforts that make an immediate impact in practical and tangible ways such as the UPMC Street Feet Program that delivers foot care to the homeless. CAHA also supports opportunities that impact future wellness needs in the community such as the annual Children’s Health Fair for third graders to promote the development of healthy lifestyles.

Carlisle Kiwanis Club & Foundation

Leadership:

Colleen Friend, President

Email:

Address:

P.O. Box 862, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Carlisle Kiwanis welcomes new members and interested community members to get involved in our service projects. Visit our website for more information.

Donation options:

Carlisle Kiwanis raises funds for the Warm the Children program from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. We are also currently raising funds for the rebuilding of Fort Letort Park in Carlisle. Info for both fundraisers can be found at carlislekiwanis.org

Mission:

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, Inc.

Leadership:

Ashley Byerts, Artistic Director

Email:

Address:

40 W. High St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Marquee, Box Office, Concert & Event Support, Fundraising, Players on High (live theatre), organization and structure (physical)

Donation options:

Mission:

To offer a variety of entertainment and educational presentations which fulfill the cultural and artistic needs of our region. In doing so, we seek to add value to our community’s vibrancy and diversity.

Carlisle Summerfair

Leadership:

N/A

Email:

Address:

PO Box 1773, Carlisle, Pa.,17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Joining the board of directors who plan and schedule all community events, helping day of events (set-up/tear-down, etc), hosting and organizing an event (as an in-kind donation).

Donation options:

Events are free to the public and able to happen from sponsorships and donations from the Carlisle community. Donations accepted monetarily and through volunteering. Those who sponsor will have their logo marketed on social media, as well as banners at all of the events.

Mission:

Our board of directors is made up entirely of volunteers from throughout the greater Carlisle area. Some represent businesses while others serve as community volunteers. Our goal is to offer free, family-friendly events around the 4th of July holiday for the Carlisle area. We want our region’s families to be able to relax and enjoy activities close to home.

Carlisle Tool Library

Leadership:

Jeffrey Adams, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

735 Factory St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteer opportunities at the Carlisle Tool Library include acting as tool librarian—checking in and out tools, standing in as shop monitor — overseeing the tool library’s wood working shop, and leading the Tool Library’s mission as a member of its all volunteer board!

Donation options:

You can support the Carlisle Tool Library by donating in person or via our website (www.Carlisletoollibrary.org/donate). The Tool Library also offers business sponsorship opportunities. Have tools to donate? Give them a new life for the entire community to use by bringing them in or emailing us with photos. Only tools in decent shape please!

Mission:

Finding the support and resources to accomplish your goals can be overwhelming. Access to the right tools shouldn’t be. At the Carlisle Tool Library, it’s our mission to promote a culture of self-sufficiency by offering shared tools for a sustainable more resilient community. For four years, the Carlisle Tool Library has grown from a small donation of basic hand tools, to over 1,000 power and hand tools. This includes miter saws, drills, power washers, weed whackers, ladders, and even a cement mixer. We’ve taught dozens of classes on home maintenance, garden, and carpentry skills while providing a workshop space for member projects. Aside from tools, we host seasonal Fix-It-Fairs, a free seed library, and monthly workshops teaching new skills.

Center for Advanced School Teaching and Learning

Leadership:

CASTL Board of Directors, Brandon Carter, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

55 Miller St., Enola, Pa., 17025

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are needed to assist in fundraising efforts and grant writing, share our mission to help in the advancement of teaching and learning, serve on a variety of committees for current and upcoming projects, and to assist in sharing ideas that are innovative to support children, families, and the community.

Donation options:

Visit our website for various ways to donate. Direct donations are appreciated. Please make checks payable to the Center for Advanced School Teaching and Learning. Mail to: CASTL 55 Miller Street Enola, PA 17025 Please indicate if your donation should be designated specifically for the central region’s fund for the opening of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Mission:

CASTL exists to pursue educational solutions by connecting innovative ideas with community resources. CASTL provides advisory services, grant consultation, training opportunities, and community connections in order to support educators who have the need or desire to enhance student learning and educational environments. CASTL provides opportunities to volunteer; to further utilize unique talents; grow expertise; and network with other professionals, peers, and community members. CASTL assists community businesses and organizations to further their own goals and missions through combined philanthropic efforts.

Champions for Children

Leadership:

Marc Bauer, Board President; Kellie Custer, Committee Chairperson

Email:

Address:

55 Miller St., Enola, Pa., 17025

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

The Champions for Children Committee is 100% staffed by CAIU employees who volunteer their time. Community volunteers are welcome to support our annual fundraising events. Champions for Children Bingo will be held on April 14th, 2022. Our annual golf tournament is typically held in July. For information on supporting these events, please contact Kellie Custer (kcuster@caiu.org).

Donation options:

Donations can be made via check, participation in a fundraising event (Bingo or Golf Tournament), or through providing our Virtual Partner ID Number (10213) when donating in person at any Central PA Community Aid location.

Mission:

The mission of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) Champions for Children is to improve the lives of children with special needs who are currently receiving Capital Area Intermediate Unit services. We believe the Capital Area Intermediate Unit has the capacity to muster the resources in our communities to fulfill the needs of our children. We believe it is both an honor and a responsibility to reaffirm the worth and dignity of our country’s children, to champion their cause, and through them, to create an enlightened citizenry.

Charles Bruce Foundation

Leadership:

Board of Directors

Email:

Address:

PO Box 914, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

We have volunteer opportunities year round as well as an immediate need for our #memorialblanket project. Sign up at memorialblanket.org

Donation options:

Donate at our website or by mailing to PO Box 914 Carlisle Pa 17013. You may sponsor books for libraries and schools, or make a general donation.

Mission:

We support writers, artists and musicians as well as other performance arts.

Craighead House

Leadership:

Board of Directors, Johnson Coyle as Board President

Email:

Address:

PO Box 335, Boiling Springs, Pa., 17007

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are especially needed to help with planning and implementing our educational programs on nature, the environment, local history, and the Craighead legacy. Volunteers to help with everything from planning to set-up and tear-down are greatly appreciated. And, if you love gardening, we are always looking for gardeners to help maintain our award-winning gardens.

Donation options:

Please visit our website at craigheadhouse.org for ways to donate to our educational programs, gardens, and the Craighead House general fund. You can reach us directly by emailing info@CraigheadHouse.org

Mission:

Craighead House, located along the beautiful Yellow Breeches Creek between Carlisle and Boiling Springs, focuses on educational programs about nature, the environment, literature, and the ideals of the famous Craighead family of naturalists, scientists, and authors. Exciting, hands-on programs for all ages are offered, including programs for children such as making bamboo fishing poles for fishing in the creek, making crafts out of items found in nature, and learning about the famous Newbery-winning children’s book author, Jean Craighead George. Programs for adults include fly-fishing demonstrations, garden talks, a spring plant exchange, and presentations on local history and the Craighead family. In 2022, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) relocated their regional offices to Craighead House, and a new indoor community room offers media access, and space for meetings and events.

Cumberland Valley Animal Assistance Program

Leadership:

President—Christopher Darhower; Treasurer—Cam Baer; Secretary—Courtney Cavanaugh

Email:

Address:

152 Lefever Road, Newville, Pa., 17241

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Monthly pet food pantries—sorting and handout.

Donation options:

Pet foods, cat litter, monetary, seeking a forklift and building usage.

Mission:

We take donations form local businesses and persons and use them to fight pet hunger. We believe that by taking these steps, we can help prevent animal neglect and abandonment due to lack of financial means during hard times. Help us connect with donors and with people in need. “Until None Go Hungry.”

Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key women Educators: Beta Iota Chapter

Leadership:

Tammy Sweger and Bridget Derr, co-presidents

Email:

Address:

3807 Dorset Dr., Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17050

Website:

NA

Volunteer opportunities:

Members of DKG Beta Iota volunteer at Caitlin’s Smiles and make tie-blankets for Headstart children.

Donation options:

DKG collects new books for Headstart children; hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves to be sent to children on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico; funds to treat the entire staff of our local schools to a Hershey candy bar in recognition of their work with children; gift cards (Target, Wal-mart, etc.) to be given to guidance counselors at schools for students in need; and personal care items for the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Mission:

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Downtown Carlisle Association

Leadership:

Main Street Manager, Board of Directors

Email:

Address:

53 W. South St., Carlisle, Pa. 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Holiday parade, Visits with Santa event, Ice Art Fest.

Donation options:

Always accepted.

Mission:

The mission of the Downtown Carlisle Association is to market the assets of Carlisle, thus improving the quality of life, and increasing downtown business, tourism and economic development opportunities.

Drew Michael Taylor Foundation

Leadership:

Co-founders—Randy and Marcie Taylor and DMTF Board of Directors

Email:

Address:

946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, Pa., 17257

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are appreciated at fundraising events, and those with proper clearances, are needed to assist with children’s grief programs/workshops.

Donation options:

Donations can be made online through the donation button on the www.drewmichaeltaylor.org website or by mail to DMTF, 946 Ashton Dr., Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Mission:

The mission of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation is to provide grief education and support for children, teens and adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. We do this by providing no-cost peer-led grief support programs, community workshops, and a grief and loss lending library at the Drew’s Hope Grief Center in Shippensburg, PA.

Employment Skills Center

Leadership:

Mindy Tremblay, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

29 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Employment Skills Center has volunteer opportunities in the following areas: volunteer tutor and classroom aides. Tutors assist adults one-on-one or in small groups who are working towards their educational goals. This includes adult basic literacy, GED preparation, and English language learners. Classroom aides assist instructors in the GED and ESL classrooms.

Donation options:

Donations to ESC programs are accepted through online donation at www.employmentskillscenter.org/donate/. Other ways to give include donations made by check, individual contributions and sponsorships through the Buck a Book Literacy Campaign, as well as corporate giving.

Mission:

Helping people achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training.

Friends of Historic Heishman’s Mill

Leadership:

Ed Franco, President; David Smith, V.P.; Tom Place, Treasurer; Elizabeth Knouse, Secretary

Email:

Address:

1206 Creek Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17015

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are welcome to assist in educational programming, maintenance and restoration efforts at the mill and our upcoming Portage Project to expand the Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail 25 miles west from North Middleton Park. Contact us through the website above.

Donation options:

Charitable contributions will be used for local matching funds for grants related to the Portage Project. Annual Membership $10; Lifetime Membership $150; Lifetime senior, student, or veteran $100. Checks may be sent to the treasurer, Friends of Historic Heishman’s Mill, 1206 Creek Road, Carlisle, Pa. 17015. Friends of Historic Heishman’s Mill has been determined to be a tax exempt, 501 C 3 organization by the IRS. Donors can therefore deduct contributions they make to the organization under IRC Section 170.

Mission:

Create a safe and permanent public access point to an expanded Conodoguinet Creek Water Trail at Historic Heishman’s Mill, which will include a portage around the Mill’s Historic Dam. Provide environmental/nature educational programs for students related to fish and wildlife habitat,fishing , water quality testing and clean water enhancement practices. Provide educational programs related to the important role of water powered mills in the development of the Cumberland Valley and assist in the interpretation and preservation of the mill as one of the few surviving examples of a working mill with a mill pond and race.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA

Leadership:

Janet Donovan RADM, JAGC, USN(Ret.), President & CEO

Email:

Address:

350 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, Pa., 17104

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Join us in mentoring girls as a subject matter expert in STEM, Life Skills, Entrepreneurship, or Outdoors, or sponsor a troop.

Donation options:

$25 makes it possible for a girl to be a Girl Scout for a year.

Mission:

Building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Hope House of Cumberland Valley

Leadership:

Laurie Fitzgerald, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

6 Ashley Ct., Boiling Springs, Pa., 17007

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Once we are able to acquire a house there will be other opportunities for volunteers. Please sign up for email updates through our website.

Donation options:

We are currently seeking significant pledges to facilitate the acquisition of a large home in Carlisle that will safely house five to six women. Please contact us through our website. Cash donations are also welcomed at this time. We are a 501©(3) and 100% of your gifts will go toward the purchase and establishment of this transitional home.

Mission:

We are establishing a transitional home for women who have escaped domestic violence. These women are in need of a safe, affordable home. They also need supportive services such as counseling, financial training, job placement, legal advocacy, spiritual, emotional and physical support. Hope House will provide multifaceted support for these women for one to two years while they heal from the trauma of abuse. Hope House will fill an unmet need between emergency shelter and a new life of independence.

Jake Gittlen Memorial Golf Tournament

Leadership:

Mark McGahen

Email:

Address:

4593 Manor Dr., Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Sell raffle tickets at post golf banquet.

Donation options:

Hole sponsorships Gold $300-$499 for sign, recognition in program and golf shirt. Platinum $500 or more for sigh, logo on back of shirt, golf hat and recognition in program.

Mission:

Supporting cancer research on a local level right at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Gittlen Cancer Research laboratory.

Kick in for Kids

Leadership:

Amy Fernandez, VP

Email:

Address:

PO Box 1244, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Targeting donations for upcoming fundraising events.

Donation options:

Funds.

Mission:

Kick in for Kids is an organization that helps students and families in Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, and Mechanicsburg school districts who are dealing with a temporary hardship. Social workers and counselors in each district identify hardship cases and forward requests to Kick in for Kids leadership.

Maranatha-Carlisle

Leadership: Michael Landis, executive director

Michael Landis, executive director Email: information@maranatha-carlisle.org

information@maranatha-carlisle.org Address: P.O. Box 1320, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

P.O. Box 1320, Carlisle, Pa., 17013 Website: maranatha-carlisle.org

maranatha-carlisle.org Volunteer opportunities: Maranatha-Carlisle is a financial guidance ministry founded in 2003 by a group of Samaritan Fellowship volunteers who saw an unmet need in our community - a service for individuals who have difficulty managing their finances. Today, Maranatha serves 357 clients, has two full-time and seven part-time staff members, and 11 highly-engaged volunteers, many of whom are former staff members. Additional volunteers are welcome to assist with general office tasks or to help organize special events.

Maranatha-Carlisle is a financial guidance ministry founded in 2003 by a group of Samaritan Fellowship volunteers who saw an unmet need in our community - a service for individuals who have difficulty managing their finances. Today, Maranatha serves 357 clients, has two full-time and seven part-time staff members, and 11 highly-engaged volunteers, many of whom are former staff members. Additional volunteers are welcome to assist with general office tasks or to help organize special events. Donation options: While Maranatha derives revenue from client fees, those fees collected do not cover the costs of the services we offer. We rely on donations from individuals, foundations and other organizations to continue to be able to offer financial services to anyone in our community, regardless of their ability to pay.

While Maranatha derives revenue from client fees, those fees collected do not cover the costs of the services we offer. We rely on donations from individuals, foundations and other organizations to continue to be able to offer financial services to anyone in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. Mission: Maranatha-Carlisle works to ensure the financial stability of at risk individuals and families by providing financial guidance, financial education and bill payment services to those in need.

Merakey Autism Center Carlisle

Leadership:

Delilah Wilcox

Email:

Address:

898 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteer and Internship opportunities available to those who want to work with special needs children and learn more about autism.

Donation options:

We are always looking for pantry items for our students who are learning to cook, STEM projects, art supplies and any musical equipment to supplement our arts program

Mission:

Putting our heart and soul into exceptional care as a nationally recognized provider of the highest quality health and human services. Our Core Values include Compassion, Diversity, Integrity, Quality, Safety and Trust.

Newville Historical Society

Leadership:

Randy Heishman, President

Email:

Address:

69 S. High St., Newville, Pa., 17241

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Curating, museum tour guides, photo curating, events committee, and building and grounds maintenance.

Donation options:

As a 501C3, we are in need of financial donations to help maintain our facility and our extensive Newville collection. We are always accepting all things Newville for our collection.

Mission:

NHS is committed to serving the Big Spring community for over 50 years. We are caretakers of the rich and colorful heritage of the Newville area.

Partnership for Better Health

Leadership:

Becca Raley, executive director; board chair, Chris Farrands, CPA; vice chair, Win Cleland, PhD; treasurer, Stephen Bartoli, CIMA; secretary, Medha Makhlouf, JD; Lakshmi Polavarapu, MD; 15 member board of trustees

Email:

Address:

274 Wilson St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Our work is made possible by the dedication of board and committee volunteers who represent our community. As we work to ensure that everyone has the chance to live a healthy life, the Partnership for Better Health seeks to increase volunteer diversity to reflect the varied experiences and demographic makeup of our community. Including many voices and perspectives in community decision making is essential to our collective ability to address complex health issues. We welcome hearing from you.

Donation options:

We continually strive to identify community needs that are not currently being met and spearhead initiatives to fill critical gaps. This year, gifts to the Partnership will help to expand our annual Match Madness campaign in support of over 50 local nonprofits. Contributions may be made by mail or online at www. ForBetterHealthPA.org. Our staff also welcome opportunities to discuss planned giving options. Community generosity brings our mission to life. We are making a difference, together.

Mission:

The Partnership for Better Health is a community foundation that works collaboratively with organizations throughout the region to increase health equity, advocate for the common good and ensure that everyone has what they need for good health, toward making our communities among the healthiest in the nation. Our mission is to champion and invest in ideas, initiatives and collaborations to improve health. The partnership was formed in 2001 from the sale of the Carlisle Hospital. Each year, we distribute nearly $2 million in grants throughout our service region, which includes central and western Cumberland County, Perry County, northern Adams County and greater Shippensburg.

Partnership for Career Development

Leadership:

Lynda Morris—President & CEO

Email:

Address:

55 Miller St., Enola, Pa., 17025

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Career mentors, program assistance.

Donation options:

Sponsorship, Investment, Program Assistance—online, mail, PayPal

Mission:

Cultivating career connections for the workforce of the future.

PAW Packs Program, Inc.

Leadership:

Nine member Board of Directors

Email:

Address:

475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, Pa., 17241

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Our nonprofit is run completely by volunteers. Packing teams from local churches volunteer each Friday morning to pack weekend food bags for more than 200 children in the Big Spring School District. Persons interested in volunteering should email us at the address above. rom local churches assist with packing food and distributing it each Friday morning. Individuals who are interested in helping should contact us at by email.

Donation options:

Support for our nonprofit comes mainly from monetary donations made by churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals. We also offer the opportunity to sponsor a child for a year through our sponsorship program. Food donations such as cereal, canned good and other shelf stable items are also accepted. Monetary donations are payable to PAW Packs Program and should be sent to the address above.

Mission:

The PAW Packs Program provides weekend meals to children in the Big Spring School District who are at risk for hunger. Parents have the option of picking up the food at our distribution center or having their children carry it home from school on Fridays. The pick up program at our distribution location continues throughout the summer months.

Peace Promise

Leadership:

Susan Vigliano, Board President and Patty Seaman, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

PO Box 1502, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 17055

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Direct care, events, meal prep for outreach.

Donation options:

Online, by mail, in person.

Mission:

We assist in recovering hope and strengthening the lives of those impacted by trafficking and sexual exploitation in the local Harrisburg community.

Peyton Walker Foundation

Leadership:

Julie Walker Executive Director

Email:

Address:

2929 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, Pa., 17011

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are critical to checking hearts, protecting hearts and saving lives! Thank you for your interest in volunteering at a heart screening or other event for The Peyton Walker Foundation. If you have time and talent that you would be willing to share with us, please let us know! We welcome all volunteers! We are in need of medical volunteers to assist with heart screenings, CPR/AED instructors and general volunteers to help spread the word about SCA during community events.

Donation options:

Here’s how your support will impact Central Pennsylvania: $1,500 will fund an AED package and training $750 will provide a CPR Certification Class $500 enables us to screen 20 teen hearts $100 enables us to screen 4 teen hearts You may donate online or send a check to: The Peyton Walker Foundation 2929 Gettysburg Road, Suite 8 Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Mission:

Increasing awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Saint Patrick School

Leadership:

Principal Antoinette Oliverio

Email:

Address:

87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, Pa., 17015

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

We have many volunteers who help with classroom instruction, sports programs, school events, after-school activities and the lunch room. Volunteers must complete mandatory clearances.

Donation options:

We run an Annual Fund as well as several fundraisers throughout the year. Donation options are available on our website.

Mission:

Saint Patrick School is an educational community with roots in the Roman Catholic faith that teaches Catholic values. We are dedicated to helping the students see God in themselves, each other, and in our global world. It is our mission to educate the whole person – spiritually, intellectually, physically, socially, academically, and emotionally while building and instilling a strong grounding of moral and ethical ideals.

Samaritan Fellowship

Leadership:

All volunteer organization

Email:

Address:

333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Become an interviewing steward to determine applicants true needs and how we can assist; help in maintaining client records/data entry; serve as client greeter and assist in completion of SF application.

Donation options:

As a 501(C)(3) organization, all financial donations are tax deductible. Donations can be made by check and mailed to PO Box 495, Carlisle, PA 17013 -or through PayPal.

Mission:

Samaritan Fellowship is a nonprofit charitable organization with a purpose is to carry out the Lord’s command to help our neighbors who, through no fault of their own, have exhausted every other available means to obtain or maintain adequate shelter, utilities, food, clothing, medical care or other services necessary for their lives and livelihoods. Our service area includes the Carlisle Area and South Middleton School Districts and Middlesex Township.

selflessservice, Inc.

Leadership:

Alyssa H. Holstay, Esq.

Email:

Address:

831 Lindsey Road, Carlisle, Pa., 17015

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

selflessservice, Inc. has volunteer opportunities available including, but not limited to, appearance at and assistance with charitable activities and events, assistance in effectuating necessary administrative tasks to execute the mission of our organization, and provision of supportive services to those individuals and families who selflessly serve our Nation and her communities. These supportive services include, but may not be limited to the following: child care, pet sitting, housekeeping/cleaning, home organization, errands and home delivery, lawn care, snow removal, transportation, small engine repair, and automotive detailing. Visit our website at https://selflessservice.us/ to learn more about supporting those who serve!

Donation options:

selflessservice, Inc. welcomes support from both businesses and individuals alike through financial donations and support, in-kind contributions, commitments to volunteer service, and contractual relationships with quality insured professional service providers. We seek to establish and build long lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with those who recognize the significance of the sacrifice of our service members, first responders and their families and are committed to giving back to those who serve.

Mission:

It’s more than a career—it’s a commitment. A life devoted to service to our country and her communities doesn’t solely affect those who have committed to serve, but those who love and support such individuals as well. selflessservice, Inc. is devoted to supporting, aiding and assisting active military and first responders, as well as veterans, spouses, and immediate family members during times of activation/deployment and service and/or generalized hardship. This organization provides relief and reinforcement to these families via no to low cost provision of services designed to serve the families of those who serve this great Nation and her communities.

Shippensburg Community Nurse/Civic Club of Shippensburg

Leadership:

Jan Rose, President

Email:

Address:

208 E. Burd St., Shippensburg, Pa., 17257

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Any interested Shippensburg residents are welcome. The Widow Piper’s Tavern used for court sessions in Cumberland County 1850-1751, is the home of the Civic Club. The club was organized in 1911. We have the Courthouse, the Community Nurse program, provide educational scholarships, sponsor High School students of the month and very new is the affordable housing committee. Once membership status is achieved you can be on any number of committees.

Donation options:

Monetary donations are always welcome.

Mission:

The purpose of the Civic Club of Shippensburg is to develop the educational and civic interests of its members and to advance the welfare of the community.

The Promise Fund

Leadership:

Linda Figueroa, President

Email:

Address:

18 Parker Spring Ave., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

not yet available

Volunteer opportunities:

Help create website, need board members interested in children and youth involved with Cumberland County Department of Children and Youth.

Donation options:

All donations tax deductible.

Mission:

To support financially and otherwise the children and families who are clients of Cumberland County’s Department of Children and Youth.

Safe Harbour, Inc.

Leadership:

Scott K. Shewell

Email:

Address:

102 W. High St., Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers are always welcome at Safe Harbour and there are many ways you can lend a helping hand to residents and staff, such as organizing donations, work projects, cleaning, hosting collection drives, providing congregate meals for residents, and more.

Donation options:

Financial donations can be made in person or by mail to Safe Harbour, 102 W. High St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or donations may also be securely made online (safeharbour.org) via PAYPAL using your credit card. Gift cards to purchase needed items are also welcome, particularly during the holiday season. Product Needs include sheets (full & twin sets), blankets, bath towels; personal care Items; and shelf-stable foods. Visit https://safeharbour.org/support for the most up-to-date needs list.

Mission:

Safe Harbour provides a continuum of housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our communities.

South Newton Township Volunteer Fire Company

Leadership:

Dan Burkett

Email:

Address:

P.O. Box 49, Walnut Bottom, Pa. 17266

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

Volunteers needed for administrative duties, Fundraising and Firefighters (We pay for the training).

Donation options:

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 49 Walnut Bottom, Pa., 17266.

Mission:

To protect lives, property and environment of those in South/North Newton Townships and other municipalities that request our assistance.

SPY

Leadership:

Jeanna Som, Executive Director

Email:

Address:

PO Box 192, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

Website:

Volunteer opportunities:

SPY is looking for volunteers to help serve lunch to children attending SPY during the school year and summer months. Over the summer help is also needed preparing and delivering food.

Donation options:

SPY participants are children identified by their elementary school counselor as struggling academically, socially, and emotionally and referred to the program. Over ninety percent of SPY participants come from low-income homes. SPY is free to attend so that all children who would benefit from the program are able to attend. Generous donations from the community make our program possible. This year 150 elementary aged children benefited from additional academics and the positive influence of nurturing, caring adults. While at SPY children are encouraged and grow in confidence that they can succeed. Your donation to SPY helps change a child’s future.

Mission: SPY is dedicated to helping children learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally. By offering our program free of charge, our vision is to help ensure all children have access to academic enrichment and supportive relationships that lead to a bright, healthy, happy future.