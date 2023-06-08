Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Two Mile House

“I had no idea this was back here.”

It’s a phrase Sharon Filipovich has heard time and time again about the Two Mile House tucked away among the businesses and offices that line Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

As the Cumberland County Historical Society’s community outreach director, she’s working to change that.

Turning into the house’s 1189 Walnut Bottom Road entrance could be described as stepping back in time and into a fairytale; the two-story Federal-style house of stone is surrounded by about six acres of grassy grounds and blooming gardens.

Named for its distance from Carlisle’s Square, the Two Mile House was constructed by James Given, the grandfather of Amelia Given, though some references offer an alternate spelling of Givin, in the 1820s and rented out as a James Given’s Tavern from 1826 until his death in 1841, according to a 2020 book titled “Two Mile House” by David Smith. From there, Given’s executors continued to rent out the tavern until it was sold in 1857 and became a private residence.

The house saw several owners throughout the remainder of the 19th century before it was purchased by Thomas and Alice Moore in 1904, the book said. The Moores, who were linked to the Given family through marriage, owned the property through 1937 and completed the first documented remodeling of the house, according to the Cumberland County Historical Society.

In 1932, the Moores added the terrace room, also known as the pink room, to the house, the book said.

After Thomas Moore’s death, J. Donald and Isabel R. Carpenter purchased the home from Alice Moore in 1941. When Donald Carpenter was called to build military bases across the United States during World War II, the book said Isabel and their daughter, also named Isabel, used the home to house Army officers and their wives while they completed six weeks of training at the Carlisle Barracks.

J. McLain and Mary Wheeler King purchased the Two Mile House from the Carpenters in 1946 the historical society said. When Mary Wheeler King died in 1992, she bequeathed the property to the Cumberland County Historical Society, desiring the house to become open for community use.

The society ensured King got her wish; today the property is used to host private events and weddings. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A kitchen, two dining rooms, two parlors and the terrace room added in the 1930s make up the first floor of the Two Mile House. Up a stairway lined with portraits of former U.S. presidents, a private apartment can be found, along with the house’s bridal dressing room and groom’s dressing room.

Many of the Two Mile House’s rooms contain paintings donated by the Carlisle Civic Club’s collection of Pennsylvania artist’s paintings. The club met at the house until it disbanded in 2018, the book said.

While decorative, the art makes the house somewhat of a museum with history etched both into its bones and displayed on its walls for all to see, just as King intended.

Photos: An inside look at Two Mile House in South Middleton Township