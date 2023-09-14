Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Craighead House

A Newbery award-winning author. An Everglades scholar. National Geographic contributors and falconers.

Each of these was a member of the same nature-loving Craighead family that grew up spending time in the same South Middleton Township summer home.

The story of the Craighead family, however, begins long before the 19th century house that preserves their legacy.

In 1714, the first members of the Scots-Irish family immigrated to the United States and eventually settled in Pennsylvania, according to Craighead House Historian Tom Benjey.

Early Craighead family members were farmers, business owners and ministers, and subsequent generations constructed a cabin along the banks of the Yellow Breeches Creek, close to where the existing Craighead House stands.

The late-Victorian style Craighead House was constructed in 1886 by Charles Craighead and his wife, Agnes, and served as a summer home for the family, who lived in Harrisburg.

Charles and Agnes had five children, and Agnes wanted her son Frank to become a preacher, Benjey said.

However, instances that included dousing his Sunday best in the Yellow Breeches Creek and keeping a pet skunk indicated that Frank’s life was headed in what Craighead House Committee Corp. Board Secretary Ann Dailey described as a “different direction,” one that would trickle into future generations.

In 1902 when Frank was about 12 years old, a teacher from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School contracted with him to provide items for her classroom terrarium.

“That was the first documentation of a Craighead working as a naturalist,” Benjey said.

Frank and his brother, Eugene, graduated from Penn State University and became nationally recognized entomologists, or scientists who study insects. Florida Gov. Reubin Askew named Frank “the Scholar of the Everglades” in 1976, according to the committee.

While Frank helped kickstart the Craighead family’s nature-based work, it is his children, who spent their summers in the Craighead House, who are perhaps the most well known for their contributions.

“That’s what we center this building on now ... when they (Frank’s children) were here in the 1930s for the summertime,” Dailey said. “They were teenagers.”

Frank’s twin sons, John and Frank Jr., started practicing falconry at the Craighead House when they were 15 years old, Benjey said. The boys also kept raccoons, owls and skunks to care for and study.

At age 19, the twins had their first of many articles published in National Geographic.

Later in life, they led research on grizzly bear conservation at Yellowstone National Park, created a survival course for downed military pilots and wrote the 1968 federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

Their sister, Jean Craighead George, wrote more than 100 nature-related children’s books, including “Summer of the Falcon,” which was set at the Craighead House, “My Side of the Mountain” and “Julie of the Wolves,” which received the 1973 Newbery Medal of Honor.

The Craighead House remained in the family throughout the 20th century, but by the early 2000s it had fallen into disrepair.

In 2012, the Craighead House Committee formed and acquired the property.

The committee completed extensive renovations on the home, including rebuilding the front porch, installing a new roof and adding heat and air conditioning.

Work on downstairs flooring, wallpaper and the creation of a museum room remains to be completed, Benjey said.

The first floor features a kitchen with walls that contain 70 years of drawings and paintings by members of the Craighead family and their friends, Dailey said. The committee also has a meeting room on the first floor, and the eventual museum room that will feature artifacts from the Craighead family’s history.

Upstairs, Jean’s former bedroom and writing desk, where she wrote several books, can be found along with a sleeping porch that overlooks the property.

In 2022, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy moved its Mid-Atlantic Regional Office into the second floor.

While members of the Craighead family no longer live in the house, the space, along with the land around it, continues to be used for nature-related educational programming and presentations.

