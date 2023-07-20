Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery

Andrew Wagner arrives at work each day with urgency, never knowing what he’s going to find.

All it takes is a disease outbreak or an equipment malfunction for the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery manager to walk into a dozen or more belly-up fish.

“We have alarm systems to monitor everything, but you never really know that everything is OK,” he said. “There’s so much involved until you get here [and] you can see the fish for yourself.”

Every year, the hatchery at 195 Lebo Road in Penn Township raises more than a million trout and other fish to be transported to co-ops like sportsman’s associations in boroughs and townships, to other state hatcheries or stocked into public waterways.

Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery was established in 1932 and sits on 167 acres, including 80 developed acres, of state-owned land managed by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, according to the commission.

Wagner said state hatcheries are used to manage state waterways and provide public fishing and boating opportunities.

“The hatchery’s part of that is to take the request from our biologists,” he said. “They know how many miles of waterway there are and the types of waterway and what use those waterways will get, so they’ll tell us how many fish to put in there and what type of fish to put in there, and we just follow those requests and put them in there.”

The hatchery grows rainbow trout, brown trout and brook trout, and other types of fish that have historically included striped bass, catfish and walleyes.

Fish farming is a circular, yearlong process that begins with trout spawning, which takes place from June to September.

During the spawning process, fish culturists place male and female trout into separate bins of water that contain powder that works like anesthesia to calm them. Then the fish culturists extract eggs and sperm from the fish by squeezing them into a bucket.

Once collected, the fertilized eggs are disinfected with an iodine solution and transported to the facility’s cold water hatch house.

Inside the cold water hatch house, fish culturists measure out the eggs and place them into heath trays, where they are treated daily with formalin to prevent fungus from growing. Water flows over the heath trays for about 30 days until the eggs hatch.

Young trout, known as fry, are kept in tanks inside the cold water hatch house for about two months before they can be moved outside to the hatchery’s raceways.

Encased in netting to keep out birds and other predators, the raceways initially hold about 120,000 trout per 200-foot section. As the fish grow, raceway populations are reduced to 60,000 trout per 200 feet and later to about 25,000 trout per 200 feet.

Four times per day, fish culturists drive a feed truck along the raceways to deliver food pellets to the trout.

After spawning season, the hatchery’s 14 staff members, which include seven full-time fish culturists and two seasonal fish culturists, shift to fall and winter stocking.

In October and November, trout are stocked into a few, more immediate streams and lakes to provide fish for more avid anglers, Wagner said.

During the winter, the hatchery focuses on growing its fingerling trout, which are older than fry but not yet full grown, and adult trout. Winter months also give hatchery staff members time to clean up and fix equipment before the spring.

The majority of the hatchery’s stocking takes place from February to May.

Wagner said the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery plans about 180 stocking trips to public waterways in the southeastern corner of the state, from Fulton County to Philadelphia to Lebanon County.

Fish culturists use a fish elevator to load fish from the raceways into stocking trucks before they are transported out of the hatchery.

It takes about 18 months for a fish to go from an egg to a fully grown trophy trout, so trout are not stocked the same year they’re hatched.

Like the trout within it, water from the hatchery also cycles through a process.

After it flows through the hatchery’s raceways, water is channeled to a retention pond that helps settle out waste.

From there, it travels into the facility’s microscreen building where it is filtered twice before being pumped into the nearby Yellow Breeches Creek.

Aside from trout, the hatchery includes three warm water ponds where other fish species like striped bass, catfish and walleyes can be raised.

A fisherman himself, Wagner has no doubt he’s caught some of the fish he’s raised.

“I fish the stream right here and I know where they stock up and where they go,” he said. “[I’ve] definitely caught some of the fish that come out of here, so that gives me a perspective of appreciation that the angler might feel for the hatchery being here.”

While the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery is open to the public, Wagner said people are not allowed to come and go freely.

“We have signs up that ask people to give us a call and we can meet them at the gate so we can monitor that they don’t have fishing gear or boots on, that they’re not bringing invasive species into the hatchery,” he said. “But yeah, we’re more than willing; we want people to come in and visit and take a look at the hatchery.”

