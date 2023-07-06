Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Safe Harbour

Under a procession of varying owners and identities, the building at 102 W. High St. in Carlisle has been meeting housing needs for centuries.

The space is currently occupied by Safe Harbour, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing services for the homeless in Cumberland County, but its history can be traced to the 1700s.

According to information on Safe Harbour’s website, the building served as the law offices and home of James Wilson, a lawyer and signer of the Declaration of Independence, before becoming the White Hall Inn in 1775.

After a few changes in ownership, the building was renamed the Carlisle Hotel in 1808, before it was deemed the Mansion House 11 years and several owners later.

The Mansion House maintained its name for about 20 years until 1839 before the property saw a new flurry of ownership changes.

Joseph Patton bought the space in 1851, with Civil War-period hotel registers revealing that many Union Army Officers stayed in the hotel as they traveled to and from the Carlisle Barracks, according to Safe Harbour.

With the 1870s came several more changes in ownership that lasted through 1896 when Raymond Shearer bought the building.

After Shearer’s death, his sons took over, later renaming the hotel the Argonne in 1917, a tribute to the Argonne forest in France where they had served in the military.

Beauford Swartz took ownership of the Argonne in 1938 and decided to rename the hotel the James Wilson Hotel, after the property’s original owner, the following year.

Safe Harbour said he also modernized the building by adding air conditioning, and returned the exterior to the original brick façade.

The James Wilson Hotel existed through 1986, which brought with it the establishment of the Cumberland County Coalition for Shelter Inc., ending the building’s days as a hotel and beginning its new mission of providing a long-term housing facility in the county.

In 2002, the coalition was renamed Safe Harbour although the building remains the James Wilson Facility.

Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott Shewell said the organization has 42 units including emergency shelter and temporary housing.

The first floor features five short-term emergency shelter rooms for women and four short-term emergency shelter rooms for families, along with common areas and communal kitchens for each.

A linen closet, personal hygiene closet and a food pantry can also be found on the first floor, stocked with donated items including sheets, blankets, pillows, shampoo, deodorant and a variety of snacks and foods for residents.

The first floor of the facility also includes a community space for client meetings, events and donation storage along with a library area full of books, puzzles and games.

Upstairs, the second floor contains offices for Safe Harbour staff members along with eight low-income affordable housing units. Here, residents can pay about $350 per month to live in the space as long as they choose.

Floor number three is dedicated to long-term temporary shelter, with 11 single rooms and five family suites for two to seven people. Shewell said residents typically stay here for about a year.

The fourth and final floor at the organization offers six permanent housing suites for people selected by the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities who are working through programs related to addiction, mental health or chronic homelessness.

In spite being a four-story building in the heart of Downtown Carlisle, Vice President of Community Development and Communications Barrie Ann George believes the organization blends into the streetscape and many people don’t realize it’s there.

“What’s interesting to me is when people come here to volunteer they really have no idea where we are or really what’s behind the front door,” she said. “So we welcome anyone to come in for a tour, to come in and volunteer ... the community is welcome.”

Photos: Inside Look features Safe Harbour in Carlisle