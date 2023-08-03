Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Create-A-Palooza

According to Jim Griffith, the buildings around the Square in Carlisle have been “heavily used” for about 250 years, and the Create-A-Palooza co-owner knows his business’ space at 9-11 E. High St. is no exception.

While the pottery painting shop moved into the building in 2016, past uses have included a quack doctor’s office, a tailor business, a boutique, a tile store and a shoe repair shop.

Outlined on the walls of the building’s foyer for public view, the structure’s history extends back to the 1700s when it began as a private residence for the Creigh family. Judge and Col. John Creigh included the lot in his map of the 1751 borough plan, Griffith said.

He said the building remained in the Creigh family until about 1860 when it was sold to the Leidich family. Diller Leidich, his wife, Mary, and their son, Percy, lived in the building and owned a dry goods business next door, Griffith said.

Charles Marquette bought 9-11 E. High St. in 1888.

The Marquette era also marked a shift in the building’s purpose from private residence to a business, as Marquette operated a tailor business out of the space alongside his partner, Ellis Carlton Schindel.

Schindel remained with the practice for about 12 years before moving to York to open his own shop in 1901, Griffith said.

In 1902, Marquette grew ill and had to close the shop.

While the Marquettes still owned the building, from 1904 to 1905 they rented out a portion of the space to Professor Hoke, a quack doctor who claimed to heal patients through the use of electricity, according to a 1904 Sentinel article.

After Marquette died in the building in 1907, his wife, Emma, kept the space through about 1920 when she, too, died there. The building then went to the Independent Order of Americans.

In spite of once being popular enough to have once hosted a state assembly, Griffith said history contains hardly a trace of the organization.

“They’re so obsolete, there’s hardly any record of them,” he said.

After the Independent Order of Americans, the Democratic Party owned the building for about 10 years in the 1930s.

Throughout the rest of the 1900s a carousel of businesses passed through the space.

A beauty salon operated upstairs in the 1940s and in the ‘50s a shoe repair shop inhabited the structure. Griffith said a farm and gardening business, too, experienced an era in the building and Tile Fair, a floor coverings business, occupied the space during the 60s.

Deliris Boutique opened there in 1971 and remained in the building through 1983, Griffith said.

From 1989 to 2001, the space was filled with Flower Flower & Lindsey, an attorney’s office, before it was sold to an LLC.

Griffith said during the LLC’s ownership, more businesses continued to cycle through the building before Create-A-Palooza purchased the space in 2016.

Today the building includes a studio filled with tables where customers can paint or glaze ceramic pieces.

A prep room holds works in progress or finished pieces waiting to be picked up and two party rooms offer space for larger groups of people.

Gilded Door Pantry, a business that was started by Griffith’s daughter, Jelena, sits next door, and sells olive oil, vinegar, coffee and snacks.

The back of the building houses Peaceful Balance Health & Wellness LLC, a medical practice that specializes in nursing.

Upstairs, the space features three apartments, and the basement offers room for storage.

Photos: Inside Look features Create-A-Palooza in Carlisle