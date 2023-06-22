Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Swarner Mansion

Now dedicated to the service of local businesses, it might seem hard to believe that a scandal was once intertwined with the history of the Swarner Mansion in Carlisle.

The Carlisle Chamber of Commerce occupies the Swarner Mansion at 801 S. Hanover St. after buying and renovating the building in 2019, according to a 2021 video by Cumberland County Historical Society Community Outreach Coordinator Sharon Filipovich.

However, its history reaches back to the early 1900s.

In 1906, Joseph Noble, a dentist whose family owned land in Carlisle and Cumberland County, transferred the ownership of farmland along the Holly Pike across from what is now Chapel Pointe to John V. Harris, a teller at the Merchants National Bank of Carlisle, The Sentinel reported in a 2016 article.

Harris had the three-story, 4,643 square-foot mansion constructed the following year. The house was likely one of Carlisle’s first to feature an electrical security system and its third floor contained what is believed to have been Carlisle’s largest private ballroom at the time.

Enter the aforementioned scandal.

Merchants National Bank received a letter from the bank examiner on April 1, 1908, asking for an investigation after he discovered an irregularity into two bank drafts. Filipovich said cashier George Cook began looking into the matter on April 4 and when Harris arrived at the bank April 6 and saw Cook conducting an inspection, he confessed to embezzling the money and resigned.

Filipovich said Harris admitted taking approximately $60,000, a sum that would equate to about $1.6 million today. He cooperated with authorities and served about two years and three months in prison in Atlanta, Georgia, before he was released on good behavior.

After Harris’ arrest, the Merchant’s National Bank of Carlisle acquired the mansion. However the bank closed after the scandal and sold the building to Civil War veteran Willoughby Albright in 1909. Albright died the same year after falling from a wagon and willed the property to his wife, Fannie, and their daughter, Effie, who married Frank Swarner, Filipovich said.

The Sentinel reported that the Swarner family rented the house out to other families before Fannie’s death in 1941, which left Effie Swarner the sole owner of the property. She later transferred the property to her son, F. Albright Swarner, who conveyed it to Russel C. Lash in 1984.

Filipovich said Lash sold vehicles on the property before selling it to Ben and Michelle Breneman, who converted the building into an office for their Century 21 real estate business. Later, the Brenemans leased the space to another real estate agent.

In 1999, the Carlisle Area School District purchased the mansion and transformed it into district offices through 2015, Filipovich said. It was sold to the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce in 2019, and the organization officially moved in that August after remodeling the property.

Today, the mansion’s first floor contains a vestibule with the chamber’s front desk, a board room and office spaces. More offices can be found upstairs, along with two member conference rooms on the second floor. The mansion’s third floor is used for storage.

Photos: Inside Look features Swarner Mansion in Carlisle Swarner Mansion 1 Swarner Mansion 2 Swarner Mansion 3 Swarner Mansion 4 Swarner Mansion 5 Swarner Mansion 6 Swarner Mansion 7 Swarner Mansion 8 Swarner Mansion 9 Swarner Mansion 10 Swarner Mansion 11 Swarner Mansion 12 Swarner Mansion 13 Swarner Mansion 14 Swarner Mansion 15