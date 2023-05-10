Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Cameron-Masland Mansion

A four-mile wooded road winds its way to the heart of Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Dickinson Township.

Upon reaching the end, or, more accurately, the top, one is met with a scenic view of the Cumberland Valley and the Antietam quartzite wonder that is the Cameron-Masland Mansion.

The mansion's story can be divided between two eras, one for each of the former owners' names that it bears.

James McCormick Cameron, the grandson of U.S. Sen. Simon Cameron and son of U.S. Sen. Donald Cameron, purchased land around Kings Gap in the early 1900s, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. Around 1908, he had the 32-room mansion constructed to serve as a summer home.

The mansion was built from locally quarried Antietam quartzite and other materials to help make it as fire resistant as possible. Conservation & Natural Resources said forest fires on the South Mountain where the home is located were common at the time.

Approximately 200 feet long, the mansion is designed to resemble an Italian villa, from its flat roof to its terrace.

Cameron also continued to purchase surrounding land, eventually acquiring 2,700 acres. He split his time between the mansion and his other two homes, one in Harrisburg, and one in Donegal, Lancaster County, the department said.

After Cameron's death in 1949, C.H. Masland and Son Carpet Co. of Carlisle bought the mansion and 1,430 acres of land around it, launching the building's second era.

The Masland family transformed the mansion into the "Masland guest house" and used it to train employees and accommodate clients, the department said said. Bedrooms were used to showcase the business' carpets.

In 1973, the Nature Conservancy, with the help of the state, bought the mansion and 1,430 acres. It bought 1,077 more acres in 2011, reuniting most of the original Cameron estate, according to Conservation & Natural Resources.

Today, King's Gap consists of about 2,531 acres of forest with more than 25 miles of hiking trails.

The mansion features a foyer, living room, library and activity room, among other spaces on the first floor, with bedrooms upstairs and a terrace the overlooks Cumberland County. Other Cameron-era features outside of the mansion remain in the area, including a water tower, a carriage house, a mansion garden, a generator building, a caretaker's house and an ice house, the department said.

Open to the public, the mansion also offers an opportunity for overnight stays and can be rented out for meetings, weddings and special events.