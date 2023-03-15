Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Benchfield Farms

Axel the spotted draft horse loves the show ring but is too high-strung for carriage rides. Wiley, on the other hand, thrives at downtown events and in the spotlight.

These are two of approximately 30 draft horses at Benchfield Farms along Gameland Road in Upper Mifflin Township.

The 67-acre farm is known for showing and breeding draft horses and providing carriage and wagon rides at local events, including Carlisle's Ice Art Fest and Newville's Historic Christmas.

Benchfield Farm's horses have also competed in the Pennsylvania Farm show since before the farm's establishment in 2002, joining hitched horse show events for the first time in January, owner Meg Enslin said.

Enslin owns the farm with her husband, Scott, and parents, Linda and Leroy Bunning.

While Benchfield Farms today is known for its horses, the farm and its name began with dogs.

"My mom raised dogs back in the '70s, and she did what they called bench shows and then field trials, so she put the two together and did Benchfield, and that was when she was showing dogs," Enslin said. "Well, then when we started raising and doing horses, [and] we couldn't come up with a farm name and we went, 'Well, we're just going to use Benchfield,' and so we just continued with the actual name of Benchfield."

Enslin said her parents bought their first pair of draft horses when she was in elementary school and kept draft horses as she grew up.

She's always enjoyed riding and especially liked paint horses, a breed marked by their colorful coats.

"When I moved away and went to Delaware ... my neighbor had a spotted draft (horse) and I saw the spotted draft and said, 'This is what we need to do,' and we sort of went from there," Enslin said. "Then I moved home and so then we started doing the breeding and raising of the spotted drafts."

Benchfield Farms moved to its current location in 2014 from a space a couple of streets away.

The farm contains 12 acres of pasture, a big barn that has 17 stalls and houses most of the horses and a little barn with five stalls, which is used for overflow space, weening and quarantining sick horses. A carriage shed stores equipment used to provide rides at events and Enslin said the remaining land on the property is used to grow small grains and hay.

The farm also contains a loop path for horses to practice on before hitting the road to pull, and Enslin said a horse's personality determines the job they will perform, be it giving carriage rides or competing in shows.

While the farm is family owned, she said friends aid in daily operations and estimates that tending and training horses consumes more than 40 hours of her week on top of a full-time job elsewhere.

"We get home from our away work ... and then we work the horses, drive the horses [and] do whatever we need with them and then eventually at about 10 o'clock at night, we're in the house," Enslin said of her and Scott's schedules.

In addition to draft horses, Benchfield Farms houses a few riding horses as well as some miniature horses and a miniature donkey named Sassy.

In the past, Enslin said the farm has also raised cows and pigs.

Photos: An inside look at Benchfield Farms in Upper Mifflin Township