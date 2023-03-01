Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

The historic Ashcombe Mansion

Of all the words one could use to describe the Willows at Ashcombe Mansion in Upper Allen Township, the one that pops up time and time again on the event space’s website is wonderland.

The word applies to the castlelike appearance of the historic Ashcombe Mansion, the crystal chandeliers that light up nearly every one of its rooms and the attention to detail at every corner.

Constructed in 1891, the mansion originally served as a summer home for Margaret Moser, the widow of Henry G. Moser, a county judge, legislator and iron manufacturer, according to the venue’s website.

It stayed in the Moser family for 93 years and became a bed and breakfast in 1984. After serving as a bed and breakfast, the mansion was left vacant for about eight years before Ashcombe Mansion Property LLC, under owner Deborah Myers-Welsh, saved the property from destruction in 2017.

After an extensive restoration process, the 7,563 square-foot mansion opened in 2021 as a venue for weddings and other events.

The mansion features original limestone facades inside and out as well as Victorian-era staircases and original parquet flooring.

The kitchen, parlor, sunroom and library can be found on the first floor, which also includes the Crystal Dining Room featuring 20 chandeliers and the Moser Dining Room named for the original owners of the mansion.

At the top of the Grand Staircase, the second floor of the mansion includes Adjoining Gents Suites and the Honeymoon Suite Bedroom among other bedrooms.

On the third floor, the Bridal Dressing Room and the Glam Room, where brides and bridesmaids can prepare for their wedding days, can be found.

Outside the mansion, a space exists for the Grand Sperry Ballroom Tent, a climate-controlled, sailcloth tent with clearstory windows that hosts wedding receptions. This is available from April through November, according to the Willows at Ashcombe Mansion’s website.

An English Knot Garden can also be found outside the mansion, along with a pond.

True to its name, willow trees dot the grounds, representing belonging and strength, and serving as a metaphor of the many marriages that begin at the Willows of Ashcombe Mansion.

Peacock-themed decorations throughout the space represent rejuvenation, beauty, love and passion, a testimony of the work that transformed the space into the wonderland it is today.

Photos of the Historic Ashcombe Mansion in Upper Allen Township