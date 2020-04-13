Inmate dies from COVID-19 at SCI Phoenix

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Monday.

The 67-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction out of Philadelphia County died on April 8 at Einstein Medical Center.

According to the department, the Montgomery County coroner on April 11 notified prison officials that the death was determined to be caused by acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19, with contributing factors of hypertension and liver cirrhosis.

The department said this is the first COVID-19-related death in a state correctional facility.