In the fight against COVID-19, Midstate health officials still emphasize the importance of testing

"We see that 10- or 20-fold in many of our sites," she said. "With the surveillance testing that the state has required for our nursing homes, with many of our counties testing twice weekly, we're identifying anywhere from a handful of staff to 15 or 20 staff some weeks that are asymptomatic but testing positive."

If unchecked, Osevala said COVID-19 could spread from asymptomatic patients to a variety of areas in a long-term care facility. It's a problem that testing is trying to avert in other hospital and health care settings, she said.

"The heroic efforts in testing I think are one that I will take away with me when this is all done because without the mass volume of testing that is occurring, we'll be far worse off, unbelievably, if we didn't have the ability to test and quickly identify positives and either exclude them from work if it's staff or if they're residents cohort them."

Available testing

Because of how vulnerable the population is in long-term care settings, nursing home residents and staff are among those who can get regularly tested and tested quickly. Early in the pandemic, testing at long-term care facilities was prioritized through the state's laboratory in Exton instead of having these patients wait for results to come through a national commercial lab.