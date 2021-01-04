In the fight against COVID-19, Midstate health officials still emphasize the importance of testing

CVS Health last week rolled out its vaccine distribution plan to long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, but it was mass testing that was at the heart of COVID-19 prevention and mitigation through the fall resurgence of the disease.
Dr. Nicole Osevala, an internist and geriatrician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, took part in a regional response collaborative to help assess and aid long-term care facilities through the pandemic. While some significant outbreaks occurred at those facilities in the spring, the fall is when more nursing homes were hit hard with COVID-19 outbreaks, a situation that she says was greatly affected by asymptomatic patients.
"The number one reason (for the climb in cases at nursing homes) is the staff, and not in a negative way," she said. "When you have the level of community transmission that we're seeing now in all of our counties — including our most rural counties, many of whom were largely spared early in the spring and even in the summer — it becomes much more likely that even staff being careful when they're with their families in the community could be unknowingly exposed and then be asymptomatic and report to work."
Osevala said the only way to catch these cases is through regular mass testing of staff and residents. She said that in the spring, when community transmission was lower, testing would catch potentially one staff member. Now, she said testing is catching far more asymptomatic patients.
"We see that 10- or 20-fold in many of our sites," she said. "With the surveillance testing that the state has required for our nursing homes, with many of our counties testing twice weekly, we're identifying anywhere from a handful of staff to 15 or 20 staff some weeks that are asymptomatic but testing positive."
If unchecked, Osevala said COVID-19 could spread from asymptomatic patients to a variety of areas in a long-term care facility. It's a problem that testing is trying to avert in other hospital and health care settings, she said.
"The heroic efforts in testing I think are one that I will take away with me when this is all done because without the mass volume of testing that is occurring, we'll be far worse off, unbelievably, if we didn't have the ability to test and quickly identify positives and either exclude them from work if it's staff or if they're residents cohort them."
Available testing
Because of how vulnerable the population is in long-term care settings, nursing home residents and staff are among those who can get regularly tested and tested quickly. Early in the pandemic, testing at long-term care facilities was prioritized through the state's laboratory in Exton instead of having these patients wait for results to come through a national commercial lab.
Currently, testing at such long-term care facilities is completed through rapid antigen test cards, which are less sensitive than the PCR diagnostic tests, but can provide a result within 15 to 30 minutes. The Wolf administration distributed antigen test kits that were provided by the federal government over the course of 10 weeks, with Cumberland and Perry counties being in the last group to receive them the week of Dec. 15.
Antigen testing, or rapid testing, is targeted toward those living in congregate settings, day care workers, K-12 students, college students, and those who work in such settings, people who do not have permanent housing, food workers and first responders. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified sites that have received shipments of antigen tests include long-term care facilities, institutions of higher education, drug and alcohol and behavioral health treatment centers, state and county correctional facilities, and health care providers, such as primary care doctors, pharmacies, urgent care centers and federally qualified health centers.
This type of testing, however, is not widely available for asymptomatic people outside of those targeted populations. According to Michael Huff, director of testing and contact tracing with the state Department of Health, the challenge with the antigen tests is accuracy.
"More often than not, we do the rapid test and then have to follow it up with a PCR test, which could delay it more and add confusion," he said.
The rapid tests are helpful when trying to screen those who could potentially put vulnerable populations at risk, but for the wider community the PCR diagnostic test is still the "gold standard" of testing in Pennsylvania, Huff said.
Patient First in Hampden Township offers rapid antigen tests, but only to its urgent care patients that have had COVID-19 symptoms with onset in the last five days. According to Patient First, the rapid test is accurate for this set of patients, but it is less accurate for patients who do not have symptoms or whose symptoms began more than five days previously. In those cases, the PCR test would be more accurate.
Delays and challenges
Though PCR tests are the most relied upon for those who aren't in vulnerable populations and whose symptoms are outside the accuracy range of antigen tests, delays in getting results can be significant.
While the availability of testing kits and chemicals caused issues early in the pandemic, community transmission and an overload for labs tasked with evaluating samples has caused delays in results through the fall resurgence. Residents able to get a test through a health care provider can wait up to a week to get the results. Though the Department of Health recommends that residents quarantine while awaiting results, that time time could mean the difference between actual isolation and spreading the disease to someone else.
Huff said the goal is to see tests completed within 24 to 48 hours, but PCR diagnostic tests rely on lab work, which takes a large chunk of time, especially considering the volume of tests.
The delays, however, are slowly getting shorter.
Huff said two labs that handle samples from state residents have increased efficiency and are turning around tests in two to four days. He expects those efficiencies to only improve as time goes on.
"Probably within the next six months, we might see different test methodologies in place that give us information that we don't have now," he said.
Though six months seems too long considering vaccines started rolling out in December, Huff said testing will still be important, even after people receive vaccines.
The two currently available vaccines have high rates of efficacy, but there's still 5% of the population who could get COVID-19 even after being vaccinated, he said. The vaccine should ideally help prevent the person from getting severe symptoms or any symptoms, but this could pose an issue of asymptomatic carriers spreading the disease to others who have not yet received the vaccine.
This is where, like nursing homes, surveillance testing for the general population will come into play.
"We want to get as many tests as we can to identify [hot spots]," Huff said. "The more positive tests we see, the more disease is out there. It's important when vaccinating the population to identify where pockets of the disease are. We'll be able to control the disease that way."
