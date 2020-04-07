In surprise move, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission opens trout season today across the state

The PFBC said anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order regarding COVID-19.

According to the release, "Anglers and boaters should limit travel by fishing close to home, cover their faces with a mask or other cloth covering, keep a distance of at least six feet from others (the length of arm with an outstretched fishing rod is a good guide), only go fishing with members of their families living in the same household, and never share fishing gear with others. If another angler is in an area you intended to fish, move on to another spot."

The PFBC said the decision to immediately open the trout season Tuesday was intended to discourage concentrated gatherings of people that may have occurred on the traditional opening day, to minimize intrastate and interstate travel, and to reduce the threat of illegal poaching in waters that have already been stocked.

PFBC said its staff will continue to stock trout throughout the spring, but not all waters have been stocked at this time.