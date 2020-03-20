In pandemic, word definitions shift and new lexicon emerges

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have subsequently aired different messages on the possibility of more severe restrictions in the biggest American city, with the mayor urging residents to prepare to “shelter in place” and the governor criticizing the idea and the language. Cuomo has dismissed “shelter in place” as a relic of the Atomic Age, when people were trained to get to an interior windowless room until they got an “all clear” message.

“Now, that's not what people really mean, but that's what it sounds like,” he said. “Communicate what you mean without using terms that nobody understands and only incites panic.”

With people clamoring to know what's next, it's important that a San Francisco “shelter in place” not be confused with a Wuhan “lockdown,” but it's hard to get the same message projected everywhere.

“People are using different terms somewhat interchangeably,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, an expert on disaster preparedness and public health at Columbia University. The tug-of-war over terminology echoes the patchwork of measures that state and local governments have taken, he said.

VIRUS VOCABULARY