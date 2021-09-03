Ida dumped record rainfall totals of 6-7 inches for most of the Midstate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shermans Creek in Shermans Dale, Perry County, crested above the minor flood stage of 9 feet at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday before dropping below the flood action stage by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Susquehanna River at Harrisburg crested at 13.3 feet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, putting it just over two feet above the flood action stage of 11 feet, but well below the minor flood stage of 17 feet, according to the weather service. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the river had dropped to 11.23 feet and was expected to drop below flood action stage by 2 p.m. Friday.

“I know that today, many people in Pennsylvania are hurting,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Thursday. “We experienced an historic storm here all across the commonwealth. A lot of Pennsylvanians will be dealing with very hard emotions today.”

The Associated Press reported that dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut were killed Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Ida swept through the Northeast.

At least 25 people died in New Jersey, the most of any state. Most drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods. At least six people were missing, Murphy said.

In New York City, 11 people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments.