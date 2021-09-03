Ida dumped record rainfall totals of 6-7 inches for most of the Midstate

Remnants of Hurricane Ida pounded southcentral Pennsylvania in a deluge Wednesday that closed roads and put local rivers and streams on the brink of flooding.
But Cumberland County fared much better than neighboring counties to the south and east, with areas of Dauphin County seeing 7-plus inches of rain, including 7.2 inches in Hershey.
ABC27 reported that rainfall amounts in Cumberland County varied from 4.5 inches in Carlisle to 8 inches in the Wertzville Road area of Enola. Rainfall totals in most Midstate communities hovered around 6 to 7 inches, according to data posted Thursday on the station’s website.
ABC27 reported 6.51 inches of rain for the Harrisburg area Wednesday, the third-highest total ever in a single day for the region. Hurricane Agnes delivered the No. 1 total (9.13 inches on June 22, 1972) and No. 4 total (5.81 inches on June 21, 1972). No. 2 came on Sept. 7, 2011, with 7.71 inches of rain.
Run-off from the rain caused local streams to swell. The National Weather Service reported the Yellow Breeches at Camp Hill crested at 10.51 feet at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, putting it above the moderate flood stage of 9 feet by 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the water level had dropped below the 6-foot flood action stage.
Meanwhile, the Conodoguinet Creek at Hogestown crested at 8.5 feet at 9 a.m. Friday, putting the water level about six inches above the minor flood stage of 8 feet, according to the weather service. That creek is forecasted to drop below the flood action stage of 6 feet by 8 a.m. Saturday.
Shermans Creek in Shermans Dale, Perry County, crested above the minor flood stage of 9 feet at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday before dropping below the flood action stage by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Susquehanna River at Harrisburg crested at 13.3 feet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, putting it just over two feet above the flood action stage of 11 feet, but well below the minor flood stage of 17 feet, according to the weather service. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the river had dropped to 11.23 feet and was expected to drop below flood action stage by 2 p.m. Friday.
“I know that today, many people in Pennsylvania are hurting,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Thursday. “We experienced an historic storm here all across the commonwealth. A lot of Pennsylvanians will be dealing with very hard emotions today.”
The Associated Press reported that dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut were killed Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Ida swept through the Northeast.
At least 25 people died in New Jersey, the most of any state. Most drowned after their vehicles were caught in flash floods. At least six people were missing, Murphy said.
In New York City, 11 people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments.
In Philadelphia, part of the crosstown Vine Street Expressway remained covered with water Friday as people in neighborhoods along the swollen Schuylkill River started cleaning up and assessing the damage. The river reached its highest level since 1902. Crews worked seven large pumps to drain the flooded expressway, with an inch-thick layer of mud left where the road had dried.
Officials said they wanted to get the highway reopened by Saturday afternoon, when thousands of people are expected to flock to the area for the two-day Made in America music festival, which Mayor Jim Kenney was adamant will go on as planned.
