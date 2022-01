Frigid temperatures are expected to stick around for awhile in Cumberland County.

The National Weather Service calls for Friday to be sunny with a high of 23 and a low Friday night of 5. Wind chill could be near zero.

Saturday will also be sunny with a high of 26 and a low of 14. Sunday and Monday are forecast to be partly sunny with highs near 30.

Temperatures could rise to the mid- to high 30s on Tuesday, with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.