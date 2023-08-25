As of 10:30 a.m., Interstate 81 north reopened following a crash earlier Friday morning.

With a lane restriction in place, traffic is still backed up through Newville, with some less heavy traffic through Carlisle as vehicles get off at the College Street exit, according to PennDOT's map.

Traffic remains heavy throughout downtown Carlisle, especially along High Street, York Road and the Harrisburg Pike.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A crash on Interstate 81 north has closed all lanes of northbound traffic between York Road and the High Street exits, as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

According to PennDOT's website, 511pa.com, the crash is diverting northbound traffic onto York Road, where traffic is starting to build up on it and Forge Road Thursday morning. The crash has also caused a backlog of stop-and-go traffic on I-81 north as far back as West Pennsboro Township, according to the PennDOT map.

Heavy traffic is also being reported at the Hanover Street exit and at the Square in Carlisle.

The Carlisle Events Corvette show is also bringing in extra traffic off the highways to the area Friday and this weekend.

