Things could have ended badly for the 6-week-old kitten making his way across an Upper Allen Township road on June 15, but thanks to a few of the township’s public works employees, the story ended much differently.

Public Works Laborers Devon Blewett and Scott Crist were putting down cones and painting along Bumblebee Hollow Road that day when they saw the tiny feline heading across the street near McDonalds.

Blewett stepped out into the road to control traffic and rescue the kitten.

“I knew then and there I wanted to be a cat dad and protect this animal,” he said.

Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer said the kitten “seemed scared” and burrowed into Blewett’s chest after being scooped up from the road.

She said employees believe the kitten would have been hit by a car if they hadn’t stepped in to save him.

Instead, staff members named the little creature Bumblebee, a tribute to the road where he was found.

Palmer said Blewett and Crist kept Bumblebee in the Public Works truck until employees could build a little space, complete with tuna and a cat toy, for him to stay in the township’s Public Works building.

From there, the township took to Facebook in search of Bumblebee’s permanent home, but they didn’t have too look far.

Public Works employee Nick Chisolm stepped in to adopt Bumblebee, who has grown quickly, transitioning from being bottle fed to eating from a dish within days of his rescue, the township said in a Facebook post June 19.

Palmer said Chisolm is married and has three kids. The post said Bumblebee has “a particular fondness for snuggling against their necks” and has formed a special bond with Chisolm’s family dog, Marlee.

Blewett and Crist described the kitten as “very playful” and said they hope to visit him often.

“It means a lot to me,” Crist said of rescuing Bumblebee. “I love animals and always do everything in my power to help them.”

Palmer said Bumblebee’s story demonstrates the team’s goal of building a better community.

“This is one of many examples of how our team goes above and beyond in everything that they do to create a world where kindness and compassion reign,” she said. “I am proud of Devon, Scott and Nick and his family because this is an example of how a single act of kindness can truly make a world of difference.”