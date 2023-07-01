For first responders in Cumberland County, it is vital to be visible.

On Friday, the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety hosted their fifth annual 9-1-1 public safety event in conjunction with Carlisle Summerfair.

“I think it’s great for us and for the people that come,” Carlisle police officer Ryan Stover said. “It shows us that people want to come up and talk to us, but it also shows people that they can come up and talk to us. I’m just a normal guy.”

Most of the day’s events were aimed toward children. The Carlisle Police Department kicked off the day with a K-9 demonstration.

Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff Matt Homa, with 8-year-old police dog Keisel, demonstrated the K-9 unit’s ability to search for and find potential explosives.

“(Keisel’s) not trying to get people in trouble at all,” Homa said. “He’s trying to find explosives. He’s trying to find a way to keep people safe.”

The children in attendance were given the opportunity to take a picture with Keisel after the demonstration.

“You get people that might be afraid of dogs or might not like law enforcement much,” Homa said. “It’s a great bridge that allows us to talk to the kids.”

“Kids, they come up and they love it,” he said. “They don’t care who’s holding the dog at that point. They see you as a person.”

Later in the afternoon, Carlisle Fire & Rescue held an extrication demonstration, showing how the department would extract a person from a vehicle following an accident.

“It’s about the relationships you have with your emergency responders,” Carlisle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Adam Roth said about the importance of the public safety event. “Most of these folks out here are volunteers.”

Roth, who served 30 years in the U.S. Army, believes everybody can contribute in some form.

“Some people couldn’t make it in the Army, but you can still serve,” he said. “That service is through everything. You see the Red Cross over there, you’ve seen hazmat, you’ve seen Fish and Game, there’s a lot of places where you can still contribute to your community, and it’s all because of the strength of relationships we develop amongst each other here.”

Stover feels that local first responders have a great connection with the community.

“We actually get a lot of support from our local community,” he said. “If you just watch the news, I think it takes away from the community (support), which I think you can see here today with all of the people that actually came out.”

Other events on Saturday included a Life Lion helicopter landing, a state police helicopter landing and multiple K-9 demonstrations.

Summerfair will run every day until July 2. For the schedule and more details on Summerfair, visit its website, www.carlislesummerfair.org.

