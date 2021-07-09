 Skip to main content
I-83 south closed at Route 581 in Lower Allen Township Friday morning due to crash
I=83 crash on July 9

Red lines indicate where Interstate 83 is closed due to a serious crash Friday.

 511pa.com screenshot

Interstate 83 southbound is closed at Route 581 in Lower Allen Township due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash at mile marker 40.8 near Exit 6B is affecting traffic heading south from I-83 and traffic coming from Route 581 eastbound to I-83 southbound, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Lower Allen Fire Company posted to its Facebook page that it had units on the scene along with multiple mutual aid departments for a serious crash. The department also noted the southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

