I-83 South Bridge East Shore ramp closures planned for next week

Interstate 83 South Bridge map

The South Bridge carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River.

 Penn DOT

HARRISBURG — East Shore ramps at the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg are scheduled to be closed next week for repairs.

Weather permitting, nighttime detours are planned for the ramp from Front Street to northbound I-83; the ramp from Front Street to southbound I-83, and the ramp from southbound I-83 to Second Street.

The Front Street ramp to northbound I-83 is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday nights. A detour will be in place using Paxton Street to 13th Street to northbound I-83.

The Front Street ramp to southbound I-83 is expected to be closed Wednesday night. A detour will be in place using northbound I-83 to 13th Street to southbound I-83.

The southbound I-83 ramp to Second Street is expected to be closed Thursday night. A detour will be in place using 17th Street to Paxton Street to Second Street.

The closures are scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m.

Work includes replacing expansion joint seals and concrete repairs.

