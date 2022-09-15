I-83 bridge repairs rescheduled; I-81 inspection scheduled for Saturday morning

PennDOT on Thursday announced that bridge work on Interstate 83 has been rescheduled, while a bridge inspection on Interstate 81 is expected to take place Saturday morning.

PennDOT previously announced that expansion dam repairs was planned for this weekend on the I-32 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. Repairs were initially planned to start Friday night and run to Monday morning, but PennDOT said higher-than-expected river levels has forced this work to be postponed.

New, tentative work dates for these repairs are the weekends of Oct. 7-10 and Oct. 14-17. PennDOT will release an update when the new schedule is set.

PennDOT also announced that a bridge inspection is scheduled for I-81 north on the George N. Wade bridge. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

During the inspection, the right lane of I-81 north will be closed, though ramps will remain open.