I-81 southbound rest area near Newville to be closed overnight this week for paving

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rest area on southbound Interstate 81 in Cumberland County will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday so a contractor can perform final paving on the highway.

The rest area, between Exit 44 (Route 465/Allen Road) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville), will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those days.

The next available rest area isabout 50 miles south of the closed facility.

The work on I-81 is part of a 10.5-mile project on I-81 in Cumberland County. The $14,770,419 contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on- and off-ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, asphalt milling, resurfacing the interstate, and installation of equipment such as a message sings along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras.

The contract also calls for the installation of guardrails throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier connects to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by February.

This section of I-81 averages more than 46,700 vehicles traveled daily.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0