As of 9:10 a.m., PennDOT's traffic map shows that Interstate 81 north has reopened, with at least one lane open, following a crash Monday morning.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink.com:

PennDOT reported that Interstate 81 north is closed between the York Road exit and the High Street/Trindle Road entrance ramp following a crash Monday morning.

As of 8:28 a.m., traffic on I-81 north was backed up to the Allen Road interchange, and heavy traffic is also being reported on York Road and East High Street/Trindle Road heading back to the highway.

ABC27 reported that the crash involves a tractor-trailer that rolled over in the median early Monday morning.

Officials did not know when the highway might reopen.

For more information, visit PennDOT's traffic map at www.511pa.com or check back to Cumberlink.com.