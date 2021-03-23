 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-81 north closed between Shippensburg and Newville after crash Tuesday
breaking editor's pick top story

I-81 north closed between Shippensburg and Newville after crash Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
I-81 crash March 23

This still from a PennDOT camera shows traffic stopped near the Newville exit on Interstate 81 north Tuesday afternoon.

 courtesy of PennDOT

Northbound Interstate 81 traffic is being diverted off at the King Street exit in Shippensburg after a multiple-vehicle crash in Penn Township Tuesday afternoon.

State Police at Carlisle reported at about 1:50 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-81 have been closed between the Shippensburg and Newville exits. PennDOT cameras show traffic being diverted off in Shippensburg, with traffic left on I-81 stalled near the Newville exit.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

By 2:30 p.m., one lane of I-81 north was temporarily reopened at the Newville exit to move remaining traffic out of the closure area.

No details about the crash itself was immediately available. PennDOT cameras at the crash site show an overturned tractor-trailer across both lanes of I-81 north.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News