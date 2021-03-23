I-81 north closed between Shippensburg and Newville after crash Tuesday

Northbound Interstate 81 traffic is being diverted off at the King Street exit in Shippensburg after a multiple-vehicle crash in Penn Township Tuesday afternoon.

State Police at Carlisle reported at about 1:50 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-81 have been closed between the Shippensburg and Newville exits. PennDOT cameras show traffic being diverted off in Shippensburg, with traffic left on I-81 stalled near the Newville exit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By 2:30 p.m., one lane of I-81 north was temporarily reopened at the Newville exit to move remaining traffic out of the closure area.

No details about the crash itself was immediately available. PennDOT cameras at the crash site show an overturned tractor-trailer across both lanes of I-81 north.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1