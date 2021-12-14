 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-81 line painting work in Cumberland County extended to Thursday

  • 0
PennDOT I-81 map

Line painting work on Interstate 81 is scheduled in western Cumberland County from the Franklin County line to Penn Township.

 provided by PennDOT

Line painting that was planned to take place on Interstate 81 in western Cumberland County has been extended to Thursday, PennDOT announced Tuesday morning.

PennDOT said the line painting was scheduled on north and southbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, but work will now be performed during the same hours through Thursday.

PennDOT said the line painting is part of a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on I-81 and involves a moving operation, so drivers should be alert for slow-moving vehicles. The work is scheduled to take place during daylight hours because of too-cold temperatures at night for the operation.

The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

All of the work in the project, which also includes milling, concrete patching, pavement markers and minor bridge work, is expected to be completed by October 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

Sentinel police log for Dec. 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes suspected methamphetamine found during a traffic stop and a serious crash out of Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News