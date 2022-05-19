I-81 lanes to be restricted next week for bridge inspections

Bridge inspections will restrict the lanes of Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township early next week, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT said inspectors are scheduled to inspect the northbound and southbound bridges spanning the Conodoguinet Creek during the day on Monday. Because inspectors will be using a crane truck on the highway, traffic will be restricted from two lanes to one lane on the bridge. The right lane and the shoulder will be closed during the inspections.
Weather permitting, work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with inspections on the I-81 north bridge on Monday and inspections on the I-81 south bridge on Tuesday.