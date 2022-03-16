I-81 crash at Middlesex exit closes southbound lanes

A crash on Interstate 81 south has closed all southbound lanes Wednesday afternoon and is causing delays in the northbound lanes, according to PennDOT's website.
PennDOT's 511pa.com shows that traffic is backlogged southbound from the Middlesex exit, near where the crash occurred, to the Mechanicsburg exit as of 5:15 p.m.
PennDOT said rubbernecking is also causing some backlogs on the northbound lanes in the Carlisle area, and traffic is stop-and-go to nearly the South Hanover Street exit.
Heavy traffic was also reported in Carlisle as motorists on I-81 sought other routes.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.