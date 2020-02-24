I-81 north crash cleared after causing backlogs in Monday morning commute
alert top story

I-81 north crash cleared after causing backlogs in Monday morning commute

{{featured_button_text}}
I-81 crash

Interstate 81 north was closed from the Middlesex exit, pictured where vehicles are being detoured, to the Mechanicsburg exit on Monday morning.

 courtesy of PennDOT

According to the 511pa Twitter feed, PennDOT is reporting that the crash that closed Interstate 81 north between the Middlesex and Mechanicsburg exits Monday morning has been cleared.

The crash, which ABC27 reported occurred at about 5:25 a.m. Monday, closed both northbound lanes of the highway, and led to traffic backlogs and delays through downtown Carlisle and on the Carlisle Pike heading toward the Mechanicsburg interchange.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Interstate 81 north is closed from the Middlesex exit to the Mechanicsburg exit after a multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The closure has caused severe backlogs on I-81 north, as well as through downtown Carlisle, where drivers are exiting the highway early ahead of the detour at the Exit 52 in Middlesex.

According to PennDOT's 511pa website, traffic is stop-and-go on I-81 north, as well as on North Hanover Street heading out of Carlisle. Traffic is also heavy on High Street, South Hanover Street, and on College Street where some drivers are also taking that exit off I-81.

Traffic is also heavy and stop-and-go at points on the Carlisle Pike heading toward Route 114, where vehicles are heading back to I-81.

PennDOT did not have any details yet on the crash, but noted that the crash is very close to the Middlesex exit.

ABC27 reported that the crash involves two tractor-trailers, with Cumberland County dispatch reporting the crash at about 5:25 a.m. Monday.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes more information about a retail theft from Walmart on Valentine's Day, as well as a drug and firearms arrest during a traffic stop last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News