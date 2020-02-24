I-81 north crash cleared after causing backlogs in Monday morning commute

According to the 511pa Twitter feed, PennDOT is reporting that the crash that closed Interstate 81 north between the Middlesex and Mechanicsburg exits Monday morning has been cleared.

The crash, which ABC27 reported occurred at about 5:25 a.m. Monday, closed both northbound lanes of the highway, and led to traffic backlogs and delays through downtown Carlisle and on the Carlisle Pike heading toward the Mechanicsburg interchange.

The closure has caused severe backlogs on I-81 north, as well as through downtown Carlisle, where drivers are exiting the highway early ahead of the detour at the Exit 52 in Middlesex.

According to PennDOT's 511pa website, traffic is stop-and-go on I-81 north, as well as on North Hanover Street heading out of Carlisle. Traffic is also heavy on High Street, South Hanover Street, and on College Street where some drivers are also taking that exit off I-81.

Traffic is also heavy and stop-and-go at points on the Carlisle Pike heading toward Route 114, where vehicles are heading back to I-81.