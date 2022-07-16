Hydrogeologist raises concerns over proposed Georgetowne development in South Middleton

Debate continued over the proposed Georgetowne development at Thursday night’s South Middleton Township supervisors’ meeting, focusing on the property’s potential susceptibility to sinkholes and groundwater contamination.

The conditional-use public hearing for the proposed 206-lot single-family home subdivision between East Springville and South Ridge roads has been ongoing since 2020. Developers seek to build a large-scale development in a residential medium density zone. If approved, the conditional-use permit would also allow the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

Attorney Marcus McKnight III questioned one primary witness during Thursday’s proceedings, the senior hydrogeologist at ARM Group located in Hershey, William Seaton. Seaton also addressed questions from development attorney Ron Lucas and two party witnesses.

ARM prepared a report using the township’s regulations, Wellhead Protection Area maps and public information about the area’s geology and hydrogeology. In the report, Seaton encouraged the township supervisors to consider the vulnerable state of the groundwater in the proposed Georgetowne region and its susceptibility to sinkholes and fractures that could lead to the contamination of wells in the area.

ARM’s report showed the presence of three prominent fracture traces, indicating fractured bedrock, extending diagonally from northeast to southwest across the property.

In his cross-examination of Seaton, Lucas questioned the age of data sources within ARM’s report. He highlighted that the shaded-relief topographic maps showing fracture traces are dated 1983.

Seaton responded that the date references the map datum and how it’s projected, but it does not indicate the year the U.S. Geological Survey collected the data. In his map interpretations, Seaton said he used USGS light detection and ranging data, which is publicly available new data. A date is not provided by USGS because LiDAR data involves many different sets of measurements and information, Seaton said.

Seaton said fracture traces make the ground more susceptible to sinkhole development and increase the risk of groundwater contamination, especially in karst landscapes like that of the township. Karst geography is characterized by unevenly eroded bedrock with soil of varying thicknesses, causing sensitivity to surface activity, he said.

Because of the irregular weathering of karst geography, soil is more likely to blow out in a sinkhole, Seaton said, adding that stormwater basins are “sinkhole magnets.”

The burden of sinkholes on residential properties can be greater than on commercial properties, which often have sinkhole insurance, Seaton said. Individuals are financially responsible to have the sinkhole analyzed and repaired if one occurs on their residential property, he said.

Seaton testified that according to township regulations, stormwater basins are not supposed to be built within 50 feet of a fracture trace, a regulation that the proposed development plan does not follow. At a minimum, several of the stormwater basins would have to be moved, he said.

Developing a known karst terrain near the township’s Well 2, which supplies community water, poses additional risks, Seaton said.

The proposed Georgetowne property is within the Zone 3 wellhead protection area of Well 2. “The whole purpose of a Wellhead District is to alert township authorities that this is an area that’s sensitive to surface activity,” Seaton said.

The township can regulate the land within a wellhead protection area to handle hazardous substances that threaten the quality of groundwater being extracted from township municipal wells, according to Seaton’s report.

Prior to Seaton’s testimony, Lucas objected to the relevancy of debate concerning the Wellhead Protection Overlay District. He said conditional use approval was granted by the township in 2009 for a previous plan for the proposed development. “We think that issue’s been decided,” said Lucas, adding later that “geology doesn’t change.”

McKnight argued that compared to two stormwater runoff areas included in the 2009 plan, a total of 14 designated runoff areas in the new development plan constitutes substantial change, justifying reconsideration by the supervisors.

Seaton said sinkholes could cause a burst of chlorides, nitrates and bacteria into a well, even one as “exceptionally good” as Well 2.

Party witness Marianne Dell questioned Seaton about the risk of the proposed development’s southwestern-most stormwater basin, where Seaton said much of the development’s water would flow. Seaton said it would be reasonable to assume that a significant amount of the runoff from that basin could end up in Boiling Springs’ Children’s Lake and could change the quality of the lake due to nutrification, or excessive richness of nutrients in a body of water.

“I’ve lived here for 35 years,” Dell said. “It seems to me that [nutrification] is occurring earlier in the year, and measures are taken to try and lower the lake in the wintertime to kill it off.”

Seaton also said that increased demand on Well 2’s supply from future residents of the Georgetowne development could cause its zone of depression to extend farther toward the east into the area of fracture traces.

The Georgetowne hearing is scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the township municipal building at 520 Park Drive.