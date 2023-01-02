Hundreds ring in new year with Penguin Plunge into Susquehanna River

Exactly 12 hours after the clock struck midnight announcing the start of 2023, Barbara Shaffer tied on her orange, pawprint hat and took a dip in the Susquehanna River, exactly as she does every year.

A resident of Boiling Springs, Shaffer has been participating in the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge for the past 15 years.

The event, now in its 25th year, took place at noon Sunday on City Island.

"The first year I did it, there was a group of about six of us that did it and we all had matching hats and [they] sort of just dropped off all over the years," Shaffer said. "Now they all donate to me instead of coming, so that's fine too."

It's her love for dogs that keeps Shaffer coming out for the event and this year she raised $8,270 for the humane society through the plunge, making her the top individual donor.

"I also ask people to donate to this instead of giving me Christmas presents," Shaffer said. "We have everything we need so it's nice the money is going to a charity rather than more things we don't need."

Throughout her time participating in the Penguin Plunge, Shaffer estimated that she's raised about $40,000.

Years of plunging also made her thankful for Sunday's 50-degree temperatures; she said this year's event had the best weather it's ever had.

"One year it was 9 degrees and they had chainsaws and axes and they were breaking up the ice," Shaffer said.

She was joined Sunday by about 200 other Penguin Plunge participants and over a hundred spectators.

After jumping into the Susquehanna as a part of the event on and off for about 20 years, Chris Ross of Camp Hill has perfected his strategy.

"I just ask myself why and then I just do it," he said.

Ross' advice to first time plungers: bring a towel.

While some count the event alongside other annual New Year festivities, others took the plunge for the first time Sunday.

"It was kind of a challenge, my niece said she would do it and I'm like, 'I'll do it if you do it,' so it was kind of a, I wouldn't say last-minute thing but a couple of weeks ago, we decided to do it," Chris Neely, of Harrisburg, said.

He said he doesn't mind cold water and that it helps wake him up, like "coffee on steroids."

"It's funny because when you're in that cold water and you get out it actually feels warm," Neely said after his dip in the Susquehanna River.

Nick Rinehart, of Virginia, also joined the event for the first time this year. He said he came to town to visit his partner's family for New Years.

"This is something we've both never done before," he said. "Honestly, I was a little afraid of doing any of this just because it's so freaking cold but yeah, we just took the plunge, decided to do it together for the first time."

Afterward, he said the water was warmer than he expected.

Rinehart believes he'd definitely participate again in the future, a sentiment others seemed to share.

"We may make it a tradition," Neely said.

Amanda Brunish, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's director of marketing and outreach described the plunge as "the best year we've had in a really long time."

The event raised more than $30,000, with the specific amount to be determined within the next few days as cash donations are counted, she said.

Funds go toward the humane society's programs to and services like medical care, cruelty case investigations, adoptions and more.

"It’s a great opportunity for the shelter and the community to come together for a great cause and have fun while doing it," Brunish said. "It’s really cool to see the same people come back year after year to support the shelter and really get into the event. People dress up in really fun costumes and really get into it. We are funded solely by the community so fundraising events like this are so important to keep us going – so we are glad there is an event like this that people really get behind."

