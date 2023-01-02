 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Hundreds ring in new year with Penguin Plunge into Susquehanna River

  • Maddie Seiler

About 200 people participated in the plunge which raised over $30,000 for the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

Exactly 12 hours after the clock struck midnight announcing the start of 2023, Barbara Shaffer tied on her orange, pawprint hat and took a dip in the Susquehanna River, exactly as she does every year.

A resident of Boiling Springs, Shaffer has been participating in the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge for the past 15 years.

The event, now in its 25th year, took place at noon Sunday on City Island. 

"The first year I did it, there was a group of about six of us that did it and we all had matching hats and [they] sort of just dropped off all over the years," Shaffer said. "Now they all donate to me instead of coming, so that's fine too."

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge 17

A crowd of people participates in the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's 25th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island Sunday.

It's her love for dogs that keeps Shaffer coming out for the event and this year she raised $8,270 for the humane society through the plunge, making her the top individual donor.

"I also ask people to donate to this instead of giving me Christmas presents," Shaffer said. "We have everything we need so it's nice the money is going to a charity rather than more things we don't need." 

Throughout her time participating in the Penguin Plunge, Shaffer estimated that she's raised about $40,000.

Years of plunging also made her thankful for Sunday's 50-degree temperatures; she said this year's event had the best weather it's ever had.

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge 18

Participants walk out of the Susquehanna River during the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's 25th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island Sunday.

"One year it was 9 degrees and they had chainsaws and axes and they were breaking up the ice," Shaffer said.

She was joined Sunday by about 200 other Penguin Plunge participants and over a hundred spectators.

After jumping into the Susquehanna as a part of the event on and off for about 20 years, Chris Ross of Camp Hill has perfected his strategy.

"I just ask myself why and then I just do it," he said.

Ross' advice to first time plungers: bring a towel.

While some count the event alongside other annual New Year festivities, others took the plunge for the first time Sunday.

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge 32

Bob Roth, of Marysville, wrings out his sock after the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's 25th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island Sunday.

"It was kind of a challenge, my niece said she would do it and I'm like, 'I'll do it if you do it,' so it was kind of a, I wouldn't say last-minute thing but a couple of weeks ago, we decided to do it," Chris Neely, of Harrisburg, said.

He said he doesn't mind cold water and that it helps wake him up, like "coffee on steroids." 

"It's funny because when you're in that cold water and you get out it actually feels warm," Neely said after his dip in the Susquehanna River.

Nick Rinehart, of Virginia, also joined the event for the first time this year. He said he came to town to visit his partner's family for New Years.

"This is something we've both never done before," he said. "Honestly, I was a little afraid of doing any of this just because it's so freaking cold but yeah, we just took the plunge, decided to do it together for the first time."

Afterward, he said the water was warmer than he expected.

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge 8

Barbara Shaffer, of Boiling Springs, sports the same orange hat she's worn each one of her 15 years of participating in the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's Penguin Plunge at the event on City Island Sunday. 

Rinehart believes he'd definitely participate again in the future, a sentiment others seemed to share.

"We may make it a tradition," Neely said.

Amanda Brunish, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area's director of marketing and outreach described the plunge as "the best year we've had in a really long time." 

The event raised more than $30,000, with the specific amount to be determined within the next few days as cash donations are counted, she said.

Funds go toward the humane society's programs to and services like medical care, cruelty case investigations, adoptions and more.

"It’s a great opportunity for the shelter and the community to come together for a great cause and have fun while doing it," Brunish said. "It’s really cool to see the same people come back year after year to support the shelter and really get into the event. People dress up in really fun costumes and really get into it. We are funded solely by the community so fundraising events like this are so important to keep us going – so we are glad there is an event like this that people really get behind."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

