Hundreds of Perry County students take part in FFA

HARRISBURG — Blue and gold jackets signifying FFA membership are “in” at two Perry County high schools, students said Monday at the state FFA midwinter convention during the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“It’s very fun and cool to be in the FFA,” said Taylor Barr, a Newport High School freshman. “I had a grandfather in FFA.” Barr, 15, said she works on parliamentary procedure as her FFA specialty.

More than 1,000 students from throughout Pennsylvania and several thousand family members and friends filled the New Holland Arena for the annual convention, at which nearly 400 students received their corduroy blue jackets with gold letters and another 400 or so received keystone degrees.

FFA, which originally stood for Future Farmers of America, used to emphasize production agriculture with its focus on cows, plows and sows. These days, the majority of FFA members don’t live on farms.

Now, city and country youths alike belong to FFA (which just goes by the initials). Hundreds of FFA members from throughout the state fanned out throughout the 24-acre Farm Show Complex to take in the events before their convention.

While they toured the Farm Show, some teachers discussed their FFA programs. Krista Pontius, Greenwood High School FFA adviser, said that school has 186 FFA members, an increase over the past few years.

“We have three ag teachers and all of us are FFA advisers,” she said. “Ag classes are popular because they combine academics and practical learning. Some of it teaches the importance of knowing where our food comes from.”

Pontius, who was in the FFA when she attended Greenwood High School, said her FFA students tend to be “good kids who don’t get into trouble.”

Devon Byers, a Greenwood High School senior and a third generation FFA member, said FFA has taught him how to work with other people. He said he plans to study information technology at Harrisburg University.

Natalie Barkley, Newport High School ag teacher, said Newport has 100 FFA members.

“Some live on farms and others don’t,” she said. “Our students enjoy taking ag classes. Some love to work with animals.”

Jason Gabel, a Newport High School senior, said he has been in FFA for four years. He said he works on his family’s dairy farm but plans to go to Penn State University to study computer engineering.

Alex Otstott, also a Newport senior, said she shows beef, goats and pigs through the FFA. “I’ve learned a lot of leadership skills through the FFA,” she said.

