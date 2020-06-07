× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It’s sad that it takes the whole world to get everyone’s attention. This cannot keep going on," Harrisburg native Chalonda Warner said Saturday in Carlisle. "We’re tired, we’re sick, we’re not being heard.

"The fact that we have to do all this to get people’s attention, it is horrifying.”

Warner and hundreds of fellow protesters peacefully gathered on the Square in Carlisle Saturday evening to share their stories of racial injustice as part of the "Solidarity in the Square" protest. Police did not attend the event, although a group of around 50 protesters did split off from the Square to march to the Carlisle Police Department on Lincoln Street.

The racially diverse crowd featured protesters who attended and delivered impassioned speeches near the Veteran’s Square Civil War Monument.

Eboni Willis, who is black, stood on top of the monument and spoke, inviting others to rise to the occasion. Willis later said her first interaction with the police began when she was 14 while dealing with mental health struggles as a teenager.

She said her mother called the police to try to help calm her down; however, according to Willis, the officer demanded she respect her mother. After the officer left, Willis’ mother confessed she saw the police officer unclip his taser.

Willis, who moved to the Carlisle area a year ago, saw Saturday's protest as an opportunity to stand up for herself and others. She said protesters must keep on fighting and that the Black Lives Matter movement cannot lose traction at the conclusion of the trial for the four officers facing chargesin the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. The on-video killing has set off protesting across the country, although it certainly isn’t the first national outcry over the police killing of a black man.

“This is a normal we can’t go back to,” Willis said.

Several other speakers who were black climbed up the sloped base of the monument Saturday to deliver speeches to the crowd. Cole Goodman, a member of the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee, was one of them.

"In our constitution, it says 'a more perfect union,'" Goodman said. He cited instances of police brutality, such as the murder of Floyd or the use of tear gas on protesters.

"Does that sound like a more perfect union to you?" Goodman asked after each question.

“I am on the executive board of the Democratic Party, and I bring to you a message from our governor. We will have police reform in this state,” Goodman declared, to a thunderous applause.

Saturday's event lasted a little longer than two hours and was mostly peaceful, aside from a few incidents that happened away from the Square.

Many protesters held signs with phrases such as “No justice no peace,” “Black Lives Matter," "White silence = white violence,” "Stop Police Brutality," "I Can't Breathe," and George Floyd’s name.

The protest was organized via Facebook by Shandi Sheaffer, Maddy Brown, Shawn Kohr and Kyle Shevlin. Around 300 people were marked as attending on the event’s page, while another 700 listed themselves as interested.

“We can't forget. We can't stand by and let these things keep happening,” the event’s Facebook post said.

Several minutes into the rally, a group of people broke off from the main assembly to march to the Carlisle Police Department about 1 mile away on Lincoln Street. According to protester Victoria Hamil, the protesters kneeled in front of the station.

The protesters eventually left the police station to return to the Veteran’s Square Civil War Monument. Along the way, a man driving a red Honda Accord began shouting at protesters.

Trevor Hamilton, a protester who marched to the police station, said he saw the man attempt to navigate his car through the crowd. Hamilton said the man grabbed a protester’s phone, while another protester poured water on the driver. Later, protesters said the man went to the police station and allegedly banged on its doors, claiming the protesters were going to hurt him.

“Some people aren’t really there yet. It’s sad, but hopefully we can get them there,” Hamilton said.

Warner recounted to other nearby protesters her stories of watching friends and family being shot by the police. In addition to seeing the cops involved in George Floyd’s arrest be prosecuted, Warner said she wants to see a new law implemented that says cops cannot hurt a person of color just because they remove something from their pocket with their hand.

“Please use your privilege to make things happen,” Warner said.

Hamil brought both her daughters, Kennedy and Marissa, to the protest. She said she felt it was important to teach them the importance of standing up for what is right.

“People need to stand together,” Hamil said. “Power in numbers, power in unity.”

“Local is where it starts. Then, we work our way up,” she said.

Protester Dajan Mitchell believes sustainable changes will come with legal action.

“It’s good, protests do stuff, but the real change needs to happen in the courthouses,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell emphasized the importance of including community leaders in change.

“People of power who say they care, community leaders should be out here,” Mitchell said. “Change starts at the top.”

Brown posted on the Facebook event page’s discussion board after the protest: “We ARE NOT DONE YET! Keep your eyes peeled - we WILL be planning more!”

Another Black Lives Matter protest will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the Gazebo on King Street in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

