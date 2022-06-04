Humanitarian award honors Carlisle's Drozdowski for a career to giving back

After receiving assistance from the Carlisle Family YMCA when she needed it most, Marcia Drozdowski committed to giving back.

“I started working at the Y part time, and then I became a single parent,” Drozdowski said. The YMCA stepped in to provide financial scholarships to Drozdowski’s sons for child care and day camps, allowing her to continue working to support her family.

“I found myself being the recipient of one of the most important things the Y does, which is to help people when they need it,” she said.

On Thursday evening, 38 years after taking a position at the YMCA as a part-time fitness instructor, Drozdowski was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award. Members of the community gathered to celebrate at a reception at Dickinson College’s Social Hall sponsored by the college and Martson Law Offices.

United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County established the award in 2000 to recognize outstanding volunteer service to the community. The award is named for the Frenchman who traveled the United States in the early 1800s and who wrote the landmark book on American society and politics, “Democracy in America.” He highlighted the concept of Americans coming to the aid of their fellow residents.

Recent winners of the award were Kenn and Denver Tuckey in 2021, Don and Marjie Mowery in 2019, Kurt E. Suter in 2018; Mike Devlin in 2017; and Jim Washington in 2016. Paul L. Strickler was the first honoree in 2000.

Thursday's ceremony honored Drozdowski for her contributions during her 38-year career with the YMCA, including the past 28 years as CEO. Under Drozdowski’s leadership, the YMCA’s board was able to successfully eliminate debt and finance several facility improvements in the community.

Drozdowski led multiple campaigns to improve the YMCA facility. In 1996, the Y raised $1,150,000 to make improvements to the interior of the building. In January, a two-phased renovation of the facility was completed after a fundraising campaign raised $9.1 million.

“The recent building project is amazing, and it’s positioned the Y to be successful for many years to come,” Drozdowski said. “I’m proud of that.”

But according to Cate Mellen, board liaison and development director at the Y, Drozdowski’s legacy extends beyond the facility’s walls.

“I don’t want to diminish what should be seen as Marcia’s crowning achievement, definitely her swan song,” said Mellen, referring to the new Y facility. “But the Y is much more than just a building. ... And so much of Marcia’s extraordinary leadership over more than a quarter century comes down to the relationships she has built with the people.”

Lucy Suter Zander, executive director of United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, said one of the qualities she admires most about Drozdowski is her desire to mentor others, including her staff and fellow nonprofit leaders. To the hundreds of students who attended YMCA programs, “she’s like a second mom,” Zander said.

Drozdowski’s heart for youths is especially evident in two other campaigns that occurred under her leadership, including $800,000 raised for the development of the 30-acre George B. Stuart Athletic Field Complex in 2006. The project met a need for fields to support the YMCA’s existing athletic programs.

Drozdowski said her children participated in sports through the YMCA. She recalls driving back and forth across the community before a facility was built that could sufficiently accommodate the robust programs.

“When we opened the new athletic fields, one of the really wonderful pluses of it was that you could have two or three kids all active in the same area instead of driving all over town and missing all of their games,” Drozdowski said. The park now serves more than 1,000 youths each year.

Also during Drozdowski’s tenure, the Y raised $700,000 for the Camp Thompson Campaign in 2000, funding 10 new cabins, a new bathhouse, a medical center and renovations to the dining hall at the facility in Gardners.

“Camp Thompson is a hidden gem,” said Drozdowski, emphasizing its importance in a world dominated by the growing prominence of technology. “When kids go to camp, they’re just being kids in the woods.”

Drozdowski said she found it rewarding to go to work every day knowing that the positive impact on her community was tangible. But she credits the success of the YMCA to the people in the community.

“We have a great YMCA because the community has supported it for 163 years,” she said. Whether through memberships, program participation or financial contributions, Drozdowski said the community is “incredibly supportive of the Y.”

Mellen concluded her remarks at the reception by thanking Drozdowski for her sincere sacrifices for the greater Carlisle area.

“Nonprofit service is a kind of calling taken up by those of us like [Marcia],” she said, “who are driven to make the world a better place.”

