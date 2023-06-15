The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County Thursday night honored local attorney Hubert Gilroy with its humanitarian award.

Gilroy, of Martson Law, was recognized with the 2023 Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award during a reception Thursday evening sponsored by Dickinson College and Martson Law Offices.

The award was established in 2000 to acknowledge a person's or couple's outstanding volunteer service to the community. Recent winners include Marcia Drozdowski in 2022, Kenn and Denver Tuckey in 2021, Don and Marjie Mowery in 2019, Kurt Suter in 2018, Mike Devlin in 2017 and Jim Washington in 2016. The first honoree was Paul Strickler.

According to the United Way, Gilroy has been active in a variety of organizations since the early 1990s. He was a founding member of Historic Carlisle Inc., and helped organize the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Whiskey Rebellion in 1994 and the 250th anniversary of Cumberland County in 2001.

He has also been on the board of directors for the Carlisle Family YMCA and still serves with the organization. He is one of two people to earn a Lifetime of Service Award from the Y, which he received in 2019.

Gilroy previously also received the Molly Pitcher Award and was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Carlisle Exchange Club. He and his wife, Mary, have been leadership supporters of the United Way for a number of years and joined the Tocqueville Society in 2020.