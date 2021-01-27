How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Cumberland County

As federal and state governments work with drug manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents, availability of the vaccine continues to change.

As of Jan. 26, Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, and providers are reportedly struggling to find enough doses to vaccinate the expanded eligible population.

Here is a look at vaccine availability in Cumberland County and what residents should keep in mind when they are able to get an appointment:

Where and how to get it?

Care Options Rx:

Scheduling for Big Spring Pharmacy in Newville, Holly Pharmacy in Mount Holly Springs and Quality Care Pharmacy in Carlisle can be done online through Care Options Rx at https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/vaccine. Vaccine appointments will reportedly be opened up hourly. For more information, the state Department of Health lists contact information as vaccine@careoptionsrx.com and 717-323-8230.

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center: