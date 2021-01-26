How to get a COVID-19 test in Cumberland County

“Testing is available in Pennsylvania, and we’re working very hard to make certain that anyone who needs a test can get a test.”
Those words from state Department of Health Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff are a simple promise of what can be a complicated and aggravating journey for those worried about COVID-19.
However, as Huff said, Pennsylvania has grown by leaps and bounds in providing testing to residents since the spring. Earlier this year, those in Cumberland County’s general population could only find tests if they were patients of certain larger health care providers/hospital systems or if they managed to get an appointment at one of two locations — CVS Pharmacy in Silver Spring Township and Patient First in Hampden Township.
Since then, testing opportunities have greatly expanded, though in Cumberland County, such tests still favor those who are symptomatic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
- CVS now offers COVID-19 testing at multiple locations — in Silver Spring, Upper Allen Township, Camp Hill and Lemoyne.
- Weis Markets off Valley Road in Hampden Township and Passport Health in Camp Hill also offer testing to the general public.
- Sadler Health Center in Carlisle is testing its patients.
- Wellspan Lab Services in Shippensburg offers testing to its patients.
Most sites will only offer PCR diagnostic testing, which involves a nasal swab. Huff said results for PCR tests can take anywhere from two days to 10 days, depending on the volume of tests taken on by the commercial testing lab.
Some sites can offer rapid antigen testing that can have a result in 15 to 30 minutes. CVS offers rapid antigen testing in a limited number of sites, though none in Cumberland County. Patient First in Hampden Township offers antigen testing only to symptomatic patients whose symptoms appeared in the last five days. Outside of that time frame, Patient First said the rapid tests are less accurate.
Testing at Weis Markets is handled by eTrueNorth and is open by online appointment to anyone 9 or older, regardless of the presence of symptoms.
Patient First also offers testing for those who are asymptomatic, but only for those who also fulfill one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 eligibility criteria, which includes being a health care worker or first responder, having had prolonged contact with a COVID-19-positive person or someone waiting for results, living in a nursing home or congregate care setting and being a cancer patient who is required to have a test before beginning or continuing treatment. Those who are required to get a test by their employer, another entity for travel or a doctor or hospital before a planned surgery or procedure may also get tested. Asymptomatic patients, however, must schedule an appointment, while symptomatic patients can stop by the urgent care center without an appointment.
CVS testing is also limited to CDC guidelines due to limited supplies, and it offers testing for those who are 10 and older, with PCR results likely to return within three to four days. Testing should be covered by insurance plans, though CVS said those without insurance should provide a Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID to submit the cost of the test to the federal program for the uninsured.
Primary care providers and health care systems also offer testing to their respective patients, though those patients will need to have symptoms to get tested.
Asymptomatic testing
With testing limited for asymptomatic patients, the state has been working to offer testing clinics that are open to everyone.
In December, the Wolf administration announced an expanded contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to offer drive-thru and walk-in testing to the general population regardless of symptoms.
“We want our testing to be available, accessible and adaptable,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary with the state Department of Health. “These test sites, with one in each of the northeast, northcentral, northwest, southcentral and southwestern parts of the state, are helping to ensure that testing is available.”
The clinics can test up to 450 people a day and are usually open in a location for about a week. Some will offer both drive-thru and walk-in services, while others will only offer drive-thru testing. Wardle said that just from the first week of testing, they’ve tested more than 6,100 people from across the state, and more than 1,300 of those people tested positive.
Huff and Wardle both said that the clinics could test more people than they are now, but Huff said the clinics are starting to get to counties with higher populations, which will likely change that trend.
Of the counties in the Midstate, Dauphin County’s testing clinic is this week, and Franklin County had a testing clinic in December. The rotation of clinics will continue for 12 weeks, hitting 61 counties that do not have municipal or county health departments of their own, which would include Cumberland County.
One new option for residents is at-home testing. Huff said there are a number of at-home options, including one that requires a physician’s order and another that can be purchased over-the-counter.
While the at-home option could be convenient if potentially costly for residents, it presents a challenge to the state Department of Health when it’s calculating the number of COVID-19 cases.
Wardle said that if a person does test positive, the department would like to receive that information. Some of the at-home tests have apps that can report the positive result, though others are urged to call the department at 1-877-724-3258 to report the test.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason